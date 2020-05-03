-Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra: price, specifications and date

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra

And we already have with us the new terminals that join the Galaxy family, we will have three main flagships: Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra. Let’s review the main characteristics:

-Screen: we will have a 6.2-inch QHD + AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120 HZ and HDR10 +, with which we achieve great image quality when it comes to watching our favorite movies, series or video games.

-Processor: Will have the new Exynos 990 and we can choose between 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, achieving a speed and fluidity never before seen on an Android terminal.

–Camera: We have a total change at the time of design, from moving to a vertical line, now we have a rectangular design. The models S20 and S20 + have a 64MP camera while the “pro” model the Glaxy S20 Ultra has 108MP. Let’s not forget that the videos will have the option to record 8K and achieving great stabilization thanks to the function Super Steady.

-Launching: The three terminals will be available from next March 6 with various colors to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Buds +

In this exciting Unpacked, the new Samsung folding phone, the Galaxy Z Flip. being a much more compact models, leaving behind that style of tablet that the past had Fold. This new model reminds us of those mythical mobile phones with covers that we had in the past. Its price will be 1500 euros and will be available on February 14 (Valentine’s Day) in Korea and the United States.

Finally, the Korean giant presented its new model of Galaxy Buds, the Buds + with which they will try to remove the crown to the Apple Airpods Pro. This new model will have more autonomy, up to 11 hours and adding another 11 more counting with its box load. its Price will be $ 149 and will be available on March 6.

New agreements with Netflix, Microsoft and Google

Apart from announcing new products, Samsung will have several agreements with these three giants, thus achieving a unique experience for all those users who decide to get hold of the new Korean terminal.