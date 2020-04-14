By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir

WASHINGTON / SAN FRANCISCO, Apr 14 (.) – Federal Reserve authorities began to deal with the complexities of how to reopen the country’s economy and simultaneously protect the population against the resurgence of coronavirus infections, goals they say they cannot. succeed separately.

Elected leaders, from President Donald Trump to state governors, have taken different and sometimes conflicting approaches in their response to the health crisis and the emerging debate about how and when to reopen the economy, leading to a set of attitudes, policies and approaches rather than a coordinated national response.

In separate appearances on Tuesday, the heads of the Fed banks became involved in the issue, calling for near-universal evidence, increased fiscal support for businesses, families and local governments, and raising concerns that some states are ready to go. restart their economies before others have seen the peak of the virus.

A group of coastal states that have imposed some of the strictest social distancing rules to curb the virus have established task forces to plan a reopening now that cases may be reaching their peak. Other states, slower to block their economies, may lag behind.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said in an interview with Yahoo Finance that across the southern United States “there is a great deal of variation in terms of how tight the confinements have been.”

Overall, the economy may be growing again in late summer, but “I try to see all the markets in my district to better understand what this trajectory is going to be like and if the peaks will come sooner so that we can reach the end of this earlier. If that extends in some parts we will have to wait more, “said Bostic.

The Fed launched unpublished and emergency programs in recent weeks to keep interest rates low and credit flowing to virtually every part of the economy, agreeing to finance the purchase of assets such as corporate bonds that it has traditionally avoided, and to take risks of More direct credit with loans to smaller companies.

But the job may not be complete yet: Officials have said in recent days that they were prepared to do more if other financial, business or corporate loan markets need help.

But the framework is largely already in place, and this week Fed officials turned their attention to how to restart a $ 22 trillion machine.

Although the April-June period will see a huge economic slowdown, St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard said the United States cannot indefinitely pay the $ 25 billion a day that it estimates current confinement costs in terms of lost of production.

But any reopening must be done safely, with a national risk management plan, he told the St. Louis Chamber of Commerce in a webcast discussion.

The restart will not come because politicians declare it, he said, but as homes and companies find ways to resume daily life “knowing that this disease is there.” Widespread testing or other ways to mitigate risk, including business-by-business or school-by-school, would be key, Bullard said.

Meanwhile, the president of the Chicago Fed, Charles Evans, assured that any protocol that is decided needs to guard against the resurgence of the virus and the need to resort again to a wide social distancing.

“If we try to reopen the companies too soon and then we have another wave … then it will be much more of a prolonged recession and it could be very expensive,” he said. If that means keeping the economy closed longer, he said, then the country’s authorities must prepare an even more durable safety net.

(Report by Howard Schneider, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)