SUMMARY-Fed authorities promise to withdraw stimulus only when there is a full recovery

By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) – Federal Reserve officials continued their effort on Thursday to tell investors and the public that the central bank’s expansive support for the US economy will continue until an accelerated recovery has advanced deep into the economy. society and has been effectively completed.

Since August the Fed has been fine-tuning its formal technical language to make that point, but in appearances this week, authorities have framed those promises in more colloquial terms and have done so in interviews with media outlets that are larger than the media. financial resources that they often depend on.

In an interview with National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition” show, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that even with the economy rebounding faster than expected, any change in monetary policy would occur “very, very gradually with on time and with great transparency, when the economy has fully recovered. “

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, who also spoke to the Institute of International Finance on Thursday, said the central bank will remain in its position until the recovery is “well and truly complete.”

For Fed Governor Lael Brainard, the phrase used earlier this week was “resolute patience” before any change in monetary policy, while San Francisco Fed Chair Mary Daly said the central bank would show at least “a good dose” of patience.

“We will not withdraw this punch,” Daly said, referring to the fact that they will not withdraw support for the economy until their expectations are met.

The message comes at a time when the country’s economic growth will increase at its highest annual rate since 1984.

On the one hand, it represents a surprising turn from fears of an impending depression triggered by the pandemic, but raises concerns that it may be too much of a good thing, with the risk of very high inflation or a financial bubble lurking and suspicions of that the Fed will eventually have to react with higher interest rates.

The job market may finally be gaining momentum (new jobless claims fell by around 100,000 in the week ending March 20) and Clarida said the country could return to full employment “relatively quickly.” Fed officials have practically guaranteed higher inflation this year.

In Congress, Powell received questions this week from Republican lawmakers about whether the Fed risked losing control of inflation or financial markets by lowering interest rates even when there is an economic boom, not to mention that it continues to pump $ 120 billion. dollars to the financial system monthly through the purchase of bonds.

The answer, so far, is that guesswork about where the economy will go after such a tortuous year will not replace what actually happens so the country can continue to recover lost production and jobs.

Richmond Fed Chairman Thomas Barkin said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday that the United States could see economic growth stay above trend for several years, given the amount of stifled demand that has built up during the pandemic and the savings people have to eventually spend.

But in terms of any change in monetary policy, “what matters is the results that we actually get,” Barkin said. “I’m going to see where we go. I’m not trying to overthink the date (of any change). I’m trying to think about the outcome.

In remarks to the Japanese American Society of Chicago on Wednesday, Chicago Fed Chairman Charles Evans similarly said that the central bank will not take its foot off the gas just because the economy appears to rebound.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)