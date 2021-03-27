SUMMARY-Cold Weather Depresses US Consumer Spending; inflation remains contained

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON, Mar 26 (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending saw its biggest drop in 10 months in February, after a cold snap hit many parts of the country and the momentum of a second round of checks waned. stimulus to low- and middle-income households, although the decline is likely to be temporary.

Last month, consumer spending, responsible for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, fell 1%, after rebounding 3.4% in January, the Commerce Department said Friday.

It was the biggest decline since April 2020, when the economy suffered from the closure of non-essential businesses such as restaurants to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Personal income plummeted 7.1% after growing 10.1% in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.7% drop in consumer spending in February and a 7.3% drop in income.

A wave of intense cold in the second half of February, which included severe winter storms in Texas and other parts of the densely populated south of the country, depressed home construction, factory production, as well as orders and shipments of manufactured goods. last month.

However, activity is expected to rebound in March due to milder weather, the White House pandemic relief package of $ 1.9 trillion and increased vaccination against the coronavirus.

The February decline in consumer spending affected all sectors, with sharp declines in the purchase of pharmaceuticals and recreational goods. Spending on goods fell 3% after rising 8.4% in January.

Expenditure on services advanced a slight 0.1% after rising 0.9% in January. Consumers spent more on public services and hospital healthcare, but cut back on meals outside the home.

Faced with weak demand, inflation slowed last month. However, prices are expected to accelerate from March, thanks to a broader reopening of the economy and the base of comparison with the weak readings of last year, as well as a very expansionary fiscal and monetary policy.

The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, which excludes volatile components such as food and energy, rose 0.1% after growing 0.2% the previous month.

In the 12 months to February, the so-called core PCE index advanced 1.1% after rising 1.5% in January. This measure of inflation is preferred by the Federal Reserve for its target of 2%, a flexible average.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)