Summary and results to Gallo Estrada – Chocolatito González 2: WBC and WBA boxing

The best evening, in global terms, so far this year was held in Dallas. It painted very well and did not disappoint. Matchroom hosted a great event. Read the chronicle Estrada vs Chocolatito 2.

Juan Francisco ‘Gallo’ Estrada unified the WBC and WBA World Championships of the super fly by beating Román ‘Chocolatito’ González by split decision (115-113, 111-117 and 113-115): The war that was foreseen was what was seen on the Texas ring. The exchange of blows and the changes in dynamics were the keynote of the fight, which Estrada ended up winning thanks to the fact that it seemed that he put more pace and had more speed. Despite that feeling, the data said that González was more accurate. The first convinced two judges and the victory went to Mexico.

Jessica McCaskill retained the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO welterweight Worlds by defeating Cecilia Braekhus by unanimous decision (100-90, 99-91 and 98-91): Double speed in combat. McCaskill won more clearly than the first. McCaskill again drowned out Braekhus, who was slower and never seemed to have the power to win. The American, for her part, did hurt especially at the beginning with her blows.

Souleymane Sissokho he won by TKO in the sixth round over Daniel Echeverria.

Hiroto kyoguchi retained the WBA of the light fly by beating Axel Aragon Vega by TKO in the fifth round.

Austin williams defeated Denis Douglin by unanimous decision (79-73, 79-73 and 77-75).

Raymond Ford and Aaron Perez they did nil combat (78-74, 75-77 and 76-76).

