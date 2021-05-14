Summary and result of Nadal – Zverev

05/14/2021 at 2:17 PM CEST

The Spanish Rafael Nadal is already in the semifinals of Rome Masters 1000 after defeating this Friday in two sets and after more than two hours of playing the German Alexander Zverev (6-3 and 6-4).

The manacorí took revenge for the defeat he harvested against the German last week at the Masters 1000 in Madrid and, this Saturday, he will seek to get into a new final at the Foro Italico.

In the semifinals, Nadal will face the american Reilly opelka, current number 47 of the ATP ranking, who defeated the Argentine Federico Delbonis in two sets (7-5 ​​and 7-6 (2)).