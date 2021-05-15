Summary and result of Nadal – Opelka

05/15/2021

On at 17:36 CEST

Rafael Nadal He is already in the final of the Masters 1000 in Rome after defeating the American in the semifinals Reilly opelka in two sets (6-4 and 6-4). The Spanish only needed two ‘breaks’ to liquidate the giant ‘Yankee’ on the Italian clay.

The manacorí will seek, this Sunday, to lift the title of champion in the Foro Italico as he did in the 2018 and 2019 editions. In total he accumulates ten champion trophies in this Italian Masters 1000.

In the final of the Roman appointment he will face the winner of the duel between Novak Djokovic and italian Lorenzo Sonego.