Summary and result of England 0 – 0 Scotland of the European Championship

06/18/2021

On at 23:31 CEST

Roger Payró

25 years later England, Scotland and Wembley were in the final phase of a European Championship and the match did not disappoint. The desire that the Scots had to the English weighed in a goalless match thanks to the great role of Steve Clarke’s men. First point for them. Gareth Southgate’s pupils add four, who continue to have him face to go to the second round. They will play it against the Czech Republic, with whom they lead the group. A tie classifies them both.

England

Pickford; Shaw, Mings, Stones, James; Rice, Phillips, Mount; Foden (Grealish, m.63), Sterling and Kane (Rashford, m.74)

Scotland

Marshall; Robertson, Hanley, Tierney, McTominay, O’Donnell; McGinn, McGregor, Gilmour (Armstrong, m.76); Adams (Nisbet, m.85) and Dykes

Referee

Mateu Lahoz (ESP). He admonished McGinn (m.16) and O’Donnell (m.87) by Scotland

Incidents

Wembley. 22,500 spectators.

Far from the dominating start with which England submitted Croatia in their first game, today the reins were taken by Scotland. Che Adams had the first on a good combinatorial play that aborted Stones with a lock. DThe savior to scorer was about to pass the City center back, who before the quarter of an hour crashed an imposing head against the post in a corner kick.

The thunder of the wood woke up the ‘Three Lions’, who later forgave with a poor definition of Mount after a robbery of Sterling and with another of Foden, which made a world class oriented control. Therefore, it was noted as offside. A somewhat forced iron head from Kane was the last of England, who experienced a good scare after half an hour.

O’Donnell caught a volley after a rained cross from Tierney and Pickford pulled out a saving hand. His stop is worthwhile considering the rain that did not stop at Wembley.

After the holiday it seemed that the Southgate men were changing the scenery. Mount and Reece James tested it in the first ten minutes in which the siege was real but Scotland again shook the dominance. In fact, Dykes gave a couple of notices that returned to equalize the contest. Grealish and Rashford were the only changes in an England that was blocked and did not put its enemy in more trouble. Scotland will play their pass against Croatia on the last day.