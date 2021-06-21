Summary and result of Colombia 1

06/21/2021 at 6:17 AM CEST

.

An own goal by the central defender Yerry Mina He gave victory to the Peruvian team this Sunday, which with a great defensive work beat a little creative Colombia 1-2 on the third day of Group B of the Copa América.

At the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium, in Goiania, Ricardo Gareca’s team took the lead in the first half with a score by Sergio Peña, from Emmen of the Netherlands, while the coffee growers provisionally equalized with a penalty from striker Miguel Borja, from Junior de Barranquilla.

This also meant the Colombia’s first fall in the Reinaldo Rueda era after winning two matches, Peru itself and Ecuador, and match the remaining two, against Argentina and Venezuela.

La Blanquirroja tried to impose conditions at the beginning of the game, driven by the work of Renato Tapia and Yoshimar Yotún in the center of the field and upset a rival who, as in previous games, showed many doubts in defense.

However, Rueda’s team tried to take advantage of the spaces left by their rival with Cuadrado in this section, who in this part of the game appeared on the left and had the first approach with a long-distance shot, after getting rid of Carrillo, who He brushed past one of Pedro Gallese’s goal posts.

The match changed at minute 16 when Peru opened the scoring in a play in which Yotún, with a lot of space, took a shot that crashed into David Ospina’s left post and on the rebound Peña, without any mark, took an impossible right hand to save for the Colombian goalkeeper.

Those led by Gareca withdrew, closed spaces and made an uncomfortable Colombia that, as in the match against Ecuador, had many difficulties to break the rival defense, supported by the central Christian Ramos and Alexander Callens, with good performance.

For the complementary stage, Colombia readjusted and tried to break the defense with long balls, one of which, sent by Edwin Cardona at minute 51, reached Borja, who was knocked down by Gallese in the area.

The Junior player was in charge of collecting the penalty and putting the Rueda team to celebrate.

However, the joy did not last long for the Coffee team, because at minute 64 Christian Cueva took a corner kick that was passed to everyone in the area, it bounced off Mina in the body and got into the Colombian goal, despite the Ospina effort.

To try to hurt, Rueda sent midfielder Gustavo Cuéllar and forward Luis Fernando Muriel onto the field, who joined Borja for the clearest scoring opportunity his team had, apart from the goal, in the second half.

Meanwhile, Peru tried to take advantage of the context of the game to hurt the right, an area through which side Aldo Corzo and winger Carrillo did damage at the expense of William Tesillo and Davinson Sánchez.

In the end, without order and seeking to do harm with harmless centers, Colombia could not match and gave life to Peru, which takes a breath after having lost 4-0 with Brazil in the debut.

On the next round, to be played on Wednesday, Blanquirroja will face Ecuador, while Cafetera will play against the unstoppable host team.

Colombia: David Ospina; Stefan Medina (m.80, Alfredo Morelos), Yerry Mina, Davinson Sánchez, William Tesillo; Wilmar Barrios, Sebastián Pérez (m.60, Gustavo Cuéllar), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Edwin Cardona (m.69, Yimmi Chará); Miguel Borja and Duván Zapata (m.60, Luis Muriel).

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Marcos López; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún, André Carrillo, Sergio Peña (m.82, Wílder Cartagena), Christian Cueva (m.92, Raziel García), and Gianluca Lapadula (m.82, Santiago Ormeño).

Goals: 0-1, m.16: Sergio Peña. 1-1, m.52: Miguel Borja, from a penalty. 1-2, m.64: Yerry Mina, own goal.

Referee: the Uruguayan Esteban Ostojich. He admonished Borja, Carrillo and Gallese.

Incidents: match of the third day of Group B of the Copa América played at the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium, in Goiania, without an audience due to the covid-19 pandemic.