Summary and result of Argentina 3 – 0 Ecuador of the Copa América 2021

07/04/2021 at 05:22 CEST

A great Leo Messi appeared in Goiania to mark the differences and lead his Argentina to the semifinals of the Copa América. The Albiceleste won (3-0) against an Ecuador who was in the game until the last ten minutes and now they are going to the semifinals where they will find an always insinuating Colombia.

ARG

ECU

Argentina

Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Paredes (Guido Rodríguez, 70 ‘), De Paul, Lo Celso (Di María, 70’); Nico González (Tagliafico, 82 ‘), Leo Messi and Lautaro Martínez (Kun Agüero, 93’)

Ecuador

Galindez; Preciado, Arboleda, Hincapié, Palaces; (Silver, 45 ‘) Gruezo (Estrada, 45’), Méndez, Alan Franco (Caicedo, 69 ‘), Estupiñán, Ángel Mena and Enner Valencia

Referee

Wilton Sampaio (Brazil). TA: Preciado (19 ‘), Alan Franco (30’), Estupiñán (43 ‘) / Otamendi (45’), Nico Gónzalez (60 ‘). TR: Hincapié (83 ‘)

Goals

1-0, De Paul (39 ‘); 2-0, Lautaro Martínez (83 ‘); 3-0 Leo Messi (92 ‘)

Incidents

Quarterfinal match of the Copa América played at the Olympic Stadium (Goiania) behind closed doors, due to the sanitary restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ’10’, in his Blaugrana hiatus, participated in the three Argentine goals: he gave two assists and scored his second free-kick in the tournament. As if that were not enough, he sent a ball to the wood, in a five-star performance. TO Leo He was light, strong in the head and legs and with an imposing sports leadership in an uncomfortable match in which his team chewed a lot of sand.

Ecuador came out to contest the ball and achieved the objective of neutralizing the outbursts that the Argentines had made in all their performances. The daring of those of Gustavo Alfaro It was completed with high pressure, which made a dent on the Argentines. The change of script, of a team that was presumed tactical cowardice, caught the Albiceleste on the back foot, but had the virtue of counteracting creating danger each time they stepped on the area.

Lautaro was able to score that surpassed Galindez with a good Vaseline that they took almost on the goal line (min 12) and Pezzella (min. 16) in a shot that went to the side after a corner served by Leo.

The clearest of all was Messi, who caught a reckless assignment to the goalkeeper. Alone, he had time to think about the execution and his launch kissed the base of the stick (min 22). Argentina intimidated more for its gunpowder than for its game.

Ecuador entered the exchange of blows and Méndez took an acrobatic finish that demanded Emiliano Martinez. It was pure vertigo.

MESSI ALWAYS APPEARS

The party got nervous. Argentina, with good circulation, took out the hierarchy and Ecuador the physical to intimidate, without ever losing its offensive desire, as in a center that Enner Valencia scraped with his head (min 37).

Anyone could score. And the one who broke the meeting was Leo and his murderer insist: attended at length Nico Gonzalez that could not overcome Galindez, the rebound fell back to 10 that gave another pass to From Paul, without a brand, who scored his first goal with the albiceleste shirt. Messi’s double assist pulled Argentina out of an extremely dangerous dynamic with a grown Ecuador.

The 1-0 was a more than acceptable booty for Argentina in about 45 minutes with a lot of verve, runaway football and lack of control.

A NEW DIRECT FREE FREE CONVERT

The crash was ugly after the break. The temperature rose and the Ecuadorian anxieties and the Argentines had to put on their overalls, in an increasingly tense and transcendent environment. La Albiceleste, who have only conceded one goal in the entire tournament, had the statistics as a defensive alibi.

Scaloni tried to recover the compass putting more tenacity with Di Maria and the Betic Guido Rodríguez for some worn out Walls Y The Celso.

The merit of a young team that is under construction was, without a doubt, that of surviving, stealing minutes from the timer and annihilating the match as great teams do. Messi decided the shock when he stole the wallet from Emphasis and attended so that Lautaro put the 2-0. It had been 83 minutes with very high heart rates.

In the epilogue, Leo pinned the clasp with a softly and masterfully executed foul.. It was 3-0 of a triumph for a team with a collective mentality that knows that it can count on the crack of cracks, in a state of grace in the punished Brazilian fields.