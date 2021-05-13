Summary and result | Nadal is already in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Rome!

05/13/2021

On at 17:44 CEST

Rafael Nadal goes ahead, although not without suffering, in the Masters 1000 in Rome after winning his round of 16 match against the young man Denis Shapovalov (3-6, 6-4 and 7-6 (3)).

The Spaniard, who managed to save up to two match points in the last quarter, needed three sets to defeat the combative 22-year-old Canadian and current number 14 in the ATP rankings.

In the quarterfinals of the Italian Masters 1000, Shapovalov will face the winner of the duel between the German Alexander Zverev and the japanese Kei nishikori.