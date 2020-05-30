They play with fire and one of the two is going to burn. Lazy game in the Volkswagen Arena that served to revive an Eintracht that seemed not to know how to win and who flirted too much with the descent. Instead, Wolfsburg are complicating their sixth place which Hoffenheim has already hunted with their win. They have subscribed to the local jinx with two defeats in two games in their fiefdom.

Wolfsburg

Casteels; Mbabu, Pongracic, Brooks, Roussillon; Steffen, Schlager, Arnold, Joao Victor (Mehmedi 61 ‘); Brekalo, Weghorst (Ginczek 75 ‘).

Eintracht Frankfurt

Trapp; Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger; Kostic, Chandler, Rode (Fernandes 77 ‘), Kohr (Kohr 78’); Gacinovic, André Silva (Dost 77 ‘), Kamada (De Guzmán 89’).

Goals

0-1 M.27 André Silva, 1-1 M.58 Mbabu, 1-2 M.85 Kamada.

Referee

Guido Winkmann. TA: Joao Victor (8 ‘), Pongracic (26’), Steffen (92 ‘), Roussillon (96’) / Kamada (35 ‘), Gacinovic (67’), Rode (69 ‘), Torró (second in the 95 ‘)

Eintracht needed to win yes or yes. Their income seemed enough but the ones below are up and they were not doing it. Putting to work an André Silva got ahead of the Frankfurt after causing himself an innocent penalty from Pongracic. He tried not to see the grab and ended up falling on top of him. Goal from the Portuguese penalty spot.

The final arreón of the premises in the final stretch of the first half did not get a prize but the trend continued at the beginning of the second half. It was Mbuba the one in charge of putting light on the road with an impeccable emate to the direct line served by Arnold’s glove. There was half an hour ahead and the locals seemed to have the game dominated increasing the number of scoring chances. The second was falling.

It was then when in an isolated play, Dost went down head first for the arrival of Kamada and both of the win for the visitors. Playing at home does not seem to like it. 32 points, seven of income on the direct descent seem to be enough. Although with this Frankfurt you never know.

