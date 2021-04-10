Summary and goals of Werder Bremen

04/10/2021 at 6:10 PM CEST

If there is something that Leipzig has, it is faith. Julian Nagelsmann’s men have not lost their illusion and, despite losing last matchday against leaders Bayern, this time they beat Werder Bremen 1-4 and took advantage of the fall of Munich, who are still leaders but now two points less ahead, staying within five units of its hunter.

Werder Bremen

Pavlenka; Toprak (Veljkovic, 46 ‘), Moisander, Friedl; Mbom (Rashica, 46 ‘), Grob; Gebre Selassie, Sargent (Osako, 73 ‘), Agu (Schmid, 68’); Dinkci (Möhwald, 46 ‘), Selke.

Leipzig

Gulácsi; Adams (Henrichs, 46 ‘), Orban, Konanté, Halstenberg (Klostermann, 75’); Kampl, Sabitzer (Hee-Chan, 82 ‘); Nkunku, Dani Olmo (Samardzic, 75 ‘), Kluivert (Haidara, 61’); Sorloth.

Goals

0-1 M. 23 Dani Olmo. 0-2 M. 32 Sorloth. 0-3 M. 41 Sorloth. 1-3 M. 61 Rashica. 1-4 M. 63 Sabitzer.

Incidents

Matchday 28. Weserstadion. Door closed.

Without a doubt, the draw is a setback for Bayern, but the five points they have over Leipzig should be a sufficient advantage, especially considering that the direct confrontation between the two is over. Although the ‘Red Bulls’ do not stop believing.

This is how Nagelsmann’s painting endorsed their intention to become Germany’s second team with the win against Bremen with goals from Dani Olmo, Alexander Sörloth, who scored two, and Marcel Sabitzer.

For their part, Eintracht, with their victory against Wolfsburg, became the best team in the second round of the tournament and increased their advantage about Borussia Dortmund that it will be very difficult to get back into the fight for qualification for the Champions League.

Goals from Kamada, Luca Jovic, André Silva and Eric Durm sealed Eintracht’s victory against the third-placed team from which now only one point separates him.

In the other match of the first afternoon shift, Hertha Berlin and Borussia Mönchengladbach they tied at two goals.