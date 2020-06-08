He did not sign the sentence of descent but he came very close. Werder Bremen has lost the angel that accompanied him after the restart of the Bundesliga, where he achieved two wins and a draw, and now he has two defeats in a row that leave him six points from salvation with four days just to play. It is true that he still has the relegation playoff wildcard that Fortuna Düsseldorf currently has in his hand, three points behind those of Bremen.

06/07/2020 at 6:56 PM

CEST

Werder Bremen

Pavlenka; Veljkovic, Vogt, Moisander; Gebre Selassie, Bargfrede (Bartels, 61 ‘), Eggestein, Augustinsson; Klaassen (Woltemade, 85 ‘), Sargent (Bittencourt, 76’), Osako (Selke, 85 ‘).

Wolfsburg

Casteels; Mbabu, Pongracic, Brooks, Roussillon (Tisserand, 88 ‘); Schlager (Gerhardt, 83 ‘), Arnold (Guilavogui, 88’); Joao Víctor (Klaus, 64 ‘), Brekalo, Mehmedi (Ginczek, 64’); Weghorst.

Referee

Steinhaus (Germany). TA: Klaassen, Sargent, Bittencourt / Schlager, Pongracic, Mbabu.

A goal by Dutchman Wout Weghorst in the 82nd minute gave Wolfsburg a 0-1 victory at Werder Bremen’s field that allowed them to move up to sixth place in the Bundesliga., the last one that gives access to European competitions. Felix Klaus centered pumped over the area and Weghorst headed next to the left post, in the only goal of the match, corresponding to the thirtieth day of the German championship.

With 45 points, Wolfsburg snatches sixth place from Hoffenheim, who has two fewer. Freiburg’s win against M’Gladbach also leaves possibilities for the ‘Breisgau-Brasilianer’ with options from Europe in a beautiful fight.