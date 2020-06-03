06/03/2020 at 22:32

Werder Bremen

Pavlenka, Selassie, Veljkovic, Moisander, Friedl (Augustinsson, 76 ‘); Eggestein, Vogt (Woltemade, 83 ‘), Klaassen; Bartels (Rashica, 61 ‘), Selke (Sargent, 61’), Osako (Bittencourt, 76 ‘)

Eintracht Frankfurt

Trapp, Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger; Touré, Kohr, Rode (Ilsanker, 81 ‘), Kostic; Gacinovic (De Guzman, 88 ‘), Kamada (Sow, 77’) and Silva (Dost, 77 ‘)

Goals

0-1 M.61 Silva. 0-2 M.81 Bost. 0-3 M.90 Ilsanker.

Referee

Ittrich (Germany). AT: Bartels (3 ‘), Veljkovic (87’) / Hinteregger (14 ‘).

Incidents

Field: Weserstadion. Behind closed doors.

Bremen will continue their direct descent as they cannot claim the three points against Eintracht Frankfurt in a match in which Bartels He returned to the starting eleven 907 days after his Achilles tendon rupture.

The game began without owner and with alternate dominance, nervous Bremen and imprecise Frankfurt, who would have the first opportunity through Andre Silva, but his powerful shot was stopped by Jiri Pavlenka. The reply was for Klaassen, who was also about to score, but showed off Trapp to avoid it. I would insist on Bremen and Selke He found a ball in the area but could not surprise Trapp.

The team of Kohfeldt He was risking more and in one of his forays there was an action that seemed a clear penalty, but the VAR determined that there was an offside after the review. The Eintracht is quite undermined, with many difficulties in generating play and Kosti & cacute; disappeared, but also very far from the rival area. The team from Bremen, who reached the rival area more times, was not discouraged and could score in the last breath of the first period with a shot by Bartels that Trapp neutralized, thus reaching the break.

After the restart, Eintracht came out with more conviction and their centers created some confusion in the local defense. Bremen replied with a shot from Friedl A set piece that went out but Eintracht was more determined and saw how the VAR canceled a goal Dominik Koh by anti-regulatory position. Only a minute later, Andre Silva with a precise header between the two Bremen centrals. Immediately after Kohfeldt He ordered two substitutions seeking the reaction of his team. He attacked Bremen but without order or depth, leaving spaces that allowed the cons of an Eintracht that was close to making the second in a shot from Gacinovic that went astray. Dutch would not fail Bost, who would sentence the game also to nine to the end. With Bremen already out of the game, the third team Hutter, through Ilsanker, also with a header, at the last minute.

