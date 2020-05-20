To end this historic 26th day of the Bundesliga there was the concert in Bremen. But the musicians who shone the most on the Weserstadion stage were the guys from Bayer Leverkusen. The visitors took control of the three points in a fiefdom in which practically everyone who visits it takes the three points. Especially outstanding was the performance of Havertz, who guided his own with a double.

05/18/2020 at 22:26

CEST

Nil Banos

BRE

LEV

Werder Bremen

Pavlenka; Gebre Selassie, Veljkovic, Moisander, Friedl; M. Eggestein, Vogt (Osako, 85 ‘), Bargfrede (J. Eggestein, 54’); Bittencourt (Woultemade, 71 ‘), Selke (Sargent, 71’), Rashica (Bartels, 85 ‘).

Bayer Leverkusen

Hradecky; Weiser, Bender, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven; Aránguiz (Paulinho, 85 ‘), Demirbay; Wirtz (Bellarabi, 62 ‘), Amiri (Baumgartlinger, 71’), Diaby (Bailey, 62 ‘); Havertz (Alario, 85 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.28 Havertz. 1-1 M. 30 Gebre Selassie. 1-2 M.33 Havertz. 1-3 M.61 Weiser. 1-4 M.78 Demirbay.

Referee

Tobias Stieler. TA: Moisander, Friedl / Bender.

Incidents

Weserstadion. Without spectators.

The party had a hard time getting into the rhythm of competition. First few minutes of some trial without the ball rolling fast on the green mat of the Weserstadion. Nobody pressured the players from the stands trying to put pressure. Neither the locals for going to the goal or the visitors to try to force the error. The minutes went by without the first attempt.

until from minute 27 the shock increased in emotion in an accelerated way. The Amiri ice broke with a shot from the peak of the area that Pavlennka had to deflect to corner to avoid the first goal of the night. From that moment on, Six minutes of authentic madness came in which saw up to three goals. Opened the Havertz can. The Leverkusen striker, despite not being a great header, finished off a measured center at Diaby’s second post, after Diaby gained the baseline with a great change of pace.

Werder Bremen, needing points to get out of relegation, did not collapse after that blow and responded after two minutes. with a goal in a strategy move. Gebre Selassie was more skillful than his pair, went ahead and finished off with a spur to return the equalizer to the scoreboard. But the joy in Bremen was short-lived. Only three minutes later, again Havertz and again with a header, made the Leverkusen take the lead again.

After going through the locker room, things did not improve at all for Werder Bremen. At game time, Weiser practically sentenced the match making the 1-3 against the passivity of the green back. It was also upside down. The hosts tried to get up to get fully into the game again. But far from their second goal, they saw how the fourth ended. Entering the final stretch of the duel, Demirbay signed a delicatessen with which he put the 1-4 in the bright. The ’10’ left Pavlenka to sit down and then beat him with a subtle and effective ‘chop’.

.