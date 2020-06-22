Villarreal and Sevilla keep their European aspirations intact after the draw at La Cerámica (2-2). Both also add their third meeting without knowing the defeat confirming the good shape in the restart.

06/22/2020 at 21:36

CEST

Cristina Moreno

VILE

SEV

Villarreal

Asenjo; Mario, Albiol, Torres, Alberto Moreno; Chukwueze (Ontiveros, 71 ‘), Anguissa, Iborra (Bruno Soriano, 87’), Cazorla (Moi Gómez, 55 ‘); Paco Alcácer (Bacca, 87 ‘) and Gerard Moreno (Trigueros, 71’)

Seville

Vaclik; Koundé, Sergi Gómez (Navas, 46 ‘), Diego Carlos, Escudero; Jordán (Vázquez, 62 ‘), Fernando, Banega; Suso (Ocampos, 46 ‘), En-Nesyri (De Jong, 80’) and Rony Lopes (Munir, 46 ‘)

Goals

1-0 M.19 Paco Alcácer. 1-1 M. 39 Asenjo. 2-1 M.49 Pau Torres. 2-2 M. 62 Munir.

Referee

Sánchez Martínez (Murcian). AT: Alberto Moreno (26 ‘), Trigueros (73’), Bruno Soriano (90 + 3 ‘) / Sergi Gómez (26’), Fernando (45 + 2 ‘)

Stadium

The ceramic. Door closed.

Again many changes in the starting eleven of Lane with several changes compared to those that appeared at the start against Granada. Team ‘black leg’ chosen by the coach for this meeting with good news on the bench, the return of Bruno Soriano after three years in the dry dock due to injuries. More unusual the eleven of Lopetegui, also with news. All concentrated in an encounter that started with 100% of revolutions and dangerous occasions in the first minutes. ANDMaximum demand with the European objective on the horizon.

Had there been a fans at La Cerámica, he would surely have risen before the action that could have been Villarreal’s first goal. Heel of Anguissa, center of Gerard and Paco Alcácer did not arrive in time to finish off the perfect action of his teammates. Although those who follow it get it and it didn’t take long for them to open the yellow ones with the same three protagonists. Gerard Moreno’s millimeter center for Anguissa entered with everything to finish off a ball that Vaclik cleared. Paco Alcácer did not fail in the second instance that this time he was able to send the ball to the back of the net. Third in the league for the Torrent forward.

Less active was the Seville that only found depth on the side of Koundé and few options on the part of Rony lopes, one of the novelties of the Andalusians in this meeting. The ‘cooling break’ refreshed the ideas of Lopetegui that after the brief recess he launched into the attack. It was the other side, Escudero, who took the award with a powerful and far left cross, candidate for the goal of the day.

When everything seemed already dictated for sentencing, in the last minute of the addition the yellow submarine took oil from a corner served by Cazorla who nodded Pau Torres to raise the second before the break.

After the break, Lopetegui left the experiments behind and made a triple change to give input to Navas, Munir and Ocampos and try to turn the game around. The intensity had not decreased and Sevilla won whole with these new entries. It was about Jordan from beating to attentive Asenjo who touched with the tips of his fingers a shot that was inside. But the changes of the Spanish coach paid off and Munir was in charge of tying the game transforming a center of Navas.

In the final stretch, the game got out of control with Sevilla looking for victory and Villarreal waiting for their options to the counter, although the scoreboard did not move. The clash of the duel was put by the entry of Bruno Soriano who received the captain’s armband. Three years, a month and a day later, the fans ‘grogets’ applauded the return of their player from home.