Summary and goals of Villarreal-Sevilla (4-0) match of matchday 37.

05/16/2021 at 8:57 PM CEST

Adrià Corominas

Villarreal, through the lethal duo that they formed Bacca and Gerard Moreno, a feast was given at the expense of a Seville that dominated, but that was greatly penalized by the local effectiveness and by the red that he saw Diego Carlos as soon as the second half begins. With this victory against a Sevilla with its homework done, the submarine is going from strength to strength towards the final of the Europa League in Gdansk, full of confidence to conquer the first European title in its history.

VILE

SEV

VILE

Asenjo; Funes Mori, Albiol, Pau Torres, Moreno; Yeremi Pino (Dani Raba, 67 ‘), Trigueros, Parejo (Costa, 82’), Moi Gómez; Gerard Moreno (Baena, 81 ‘), Bacca (Child, 81’).

SEV

Bounou; Acuña, Diego Carlos, Koundé, Navas; Gómez (Gudelj, 58 ‘), Fernando, Rakitic (Oliver, 69’); Ocampos (Franco Vázquez, 78 ‘), De Jong (En-Nesyri, 58’), Suso (Arnaiz, 69 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 34 Bacca; 2-0 M. 47 Bacca; 3-0 M. 66 Gerard Moreno; 4-0 M. 79 Bacca;

Referee

Cuadra Fernández (Balearic).

Incidents

TA: Diego Carlos (29 ‘; 2A, 52’), Acuña (51 ‘).

Stadium

The ceramic. 5000 spectators.

Sevilla dominance, local efficiency

And that the game seemed controlled by Sevilla, who had several scoring chances during the first twenty minutes of play, but without finishing them. Instead, the sub was unforgiving. After half an hour, in one of the first shots on goal, Bacca he finished off a corner to go up 1-0 with which the break was reached.

After the goal, Sevilla kept the siege to the goal of Asenjo, but his options were not accompanied by a success that did explode again Bacca, which culminated a play of Gerard Moreno surpassing Bounou and that served the ‘groguets’ to widen the differences.

Key ejection

With the 2-0, the party opened. Those of Lopetegui they were still close to the goal, until Diego Carlos, already with a yellow, knocked down Yeremi pine before entering the area and saw how the referee showed him the second card of his private account.

With one less, the Andalusians showed the white flag and Villarreal took advantage of it to finish their European preparation with the third of Bacca and another of a great Gerard Moreno, which adds up and goes on. The Catalan has already been 23 this season and his leadership is the best asset of a Villarreal who once again felt the warmth of his fans at the Estadio de la Cerámica. What Solskjaer take note. You are warned.