Summary and goals of Ukraine

07/03/2021 at 11:05 PM CEST

Sebastian Vargas Rozo

England and Euro have been two words almost at odds historically. Their best performance goes back to the semi-finals, that general uneasiness when they could lift the title at home in 1996 and let it slip away against Germany. But performances like today’s have undoubtedly brought “It’s Coming Home” back to the hearts of fans. A brilliant 0-4 to eliminate Ukraine poses them in the semi-finals of the Euro, just two games away from maximum glory.

UCR

ING

Ukraine

Bushchan; Zabarnyi, Kryvstov (Tsygankov, 35 ‘), Matvienko; Karavaev, Sydorchuk (Makarenko, 64 ‘), Zinchenko, Mykolenko; Shaparenko; Yaremchuk, Yarmolenko.

England

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw (Trippier, 64 ‘); Rice (Henderson, 57 ‘), Phillips (Bellingham, 64’); Sancho, Mount, Sterling (Rashford, 64 ‘); Kane (Calvert-Lewin, 73 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 4 Kane. 0-2 M. 46 Maguire. 0-3 M. 47 Kane. 0-4 M. 63 Henderson.

Incidents

Quarter finals. Olympic of Rome. 22,000 viewers.

Southgate was startled from the start. Not because of the change in the system, which was discussed during the week of the transition from three to four defenders, but because of the choice of names. When Jack Grealish’s input was expected by Bukayo Saka, the English coach opted for the first title of Jadon Sancho.And it will not be very popular, but effective it was his decision. Because not even five minutes passed on the clock when Harry Kane was singing the first one. A great play by Sterling on the left wing enabled the Tottenham striker alone, who beat a shrunken Bushchan almost falling. After being choked in the group stage, his first two goals of the tournament came in the knockout phase.

Used to very close matches, it gave the feeling of a very solid England compared to the few Ukrainian tools. The ‘Three Lions’ tried to take care of themselves at all times. They were able to increase the lead in the first half with a very powerful shot from Declan Rice, but Bushchan held back. What he couldn’t do was avoid the post-break debacle.

Because the blow hurts more when the opponent does not expect it. And if in the first part four minutes did not pass, in the second we did not even reach 60 seconds when Maguire rose to finish off Luke Shaw’s shipment and put it away. He reviewed the VAR, but Ukraine had to get out of the center. And lose it, almost immediately, to lead to another Shaw center and Kane’s head. 0-3 and almost lethal destruction for Shevchenko’s men.

Or lethal, directly, because there was only one team at the Olympic in Rome. Jordan Henderson confirmed it, revulsive in the second half, repeating the formula of the header to score the fourth goal. The festival was already unleashed. Gareth Southgate, a member of that ’96 team that reached the semifinals at home, now has the privilege of overcoming the historic feat. Denmark awaits them in the semifinals.