Summary and goals of Ukraine

06/21/2021 at 8:29 PM CEST

Selection of Austria achieved this Monday the first qualification in its history to the second round of the European Championship, where Italy will be measured, after giving the surprise and defeating with authority (0-1) a Ukraine that started as a favorite.

Ukraine

Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviienko, Mykolenko (Besiedin, 85 ‘); Sydorchuk; Yarmolenko, Shaparenko (Marlos, 68 ‘), Zinchenko, Malinovsky (Tsygankov, 46’); Yaremchuk.

Austria

Bachmann; Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba; Schlager, Laimer (Ilsanker, 72 ‘), Grillitsch; Baumgartner (Schopf, 32 ‘), Sabitzer; Arnautovic (Kalajdzic, 90 ‘).

Referee

Cüneyt Çakir (Turkey). There were no reprimands.

Incidents

Matchday 3. Arena Națională. 15,000 viewers.

Austria came out, under the sun of Bucharest, well planted in the field and eager to take the initiative, abandoning the scheme of three centrals to make way for a 4-3-2-1, with Alaba in the band and Arnautovic in the lead . This training began to bear fruit in the early stages of the meeting, with those of Franco Foda finding spaces with relative ease by the bands, with Schlager, on the right, and Alaba, on the left.

Ukraine, aware that the draw served them and canceled by Austrian pressure, proposed a more defensive game, waiting behind and looking to hurt the counterattack. The effort of the Alpine team was rewarded in the 21st minute of the game, when Baumgartner appeared among the Ukrainian defense to put his foot and send the ball to the bottom from the net, after a great corner kick from new Real Madrid player David Alaba.

After the goal, Austria were not satisfied at any time and neutralized a Ukraine that only put Bachmann to the test with a lone shot from outside the area. They could go to the break with a greater advantage if Arnautovic had not failed a heads up with the Ukrainian goal, and suffered the unexpected loss of the author of the first goal, Christoph Baumgartner, who was replaced by Schöpf after a head collision with a rival defender.

Andryi Shevchenko moved at half-time, replacing a missing Malinovskyi with Tsygankov in attack, although his squad still did not find the key to get ahead of the Austrian pressure. In a second half, in which both teams slowed down, the clearest chance for Ukraine came after a side free kick in which Bachmann safely saved a poor clearance of their own defense.

After a few minutes of more defensive cut, those of Foda returned to seek control of the party, with a great and hard-working Grillitsch in the pivot that released Schlager and Laimer in three quarters of the field.

The tension could be felt in the final minutes of the match because only one goal from Shevchenko’s could turn the tables completely and grant them their long-awaited and unprecedented classification. Ukraine tried until the final whistle, but their clearest opportunity, a heeled shot from Yaremchuk, went wide. skimming the Austrian goalpost.

With this result, Austria is second in the group, behind the Netherlands, and will meet Italy in the round of 16 this Saturday; while Ukraine, with only 3 points, is waiting for what happens in the rest of the games to see if he becomes one of the four best third parties to pass the round.