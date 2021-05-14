Summary and goals of the Valladolid-Villarreal of LaLiga

05/13/2021

On at 21:23 CEST

EFE

A quality goal from Gerard Moreno changed the game and gave victory to Villarreal, who would add another goal to his locker in the final measures, through Capoué, for certify a 0-2 that sinks Real Valladolid, which is practically sentenced in the fight for permanence.

VLL

VILE

Valladolid

Roberto, Bruno, Janko, Joaquín (Alcaraz 55 ‘), Nacho, El Yamiq, Fede (Olivas 74’), Óscar Plano (Herrero 75 ‘), Roque Mesa, Villa (Marcos 74’) and Weissman

Villarreal

Asenjo, Albiol, Pau, Parejo, Trigueros (Baena 90 ‘), Peña, Moi Gómez (Alberto Moreno 90’), Pedraza, Capoue, Gerard, Alcácer (Yéremi 61 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.68 Gerard Moreno; 0-2 M.90 Capoue.

Referee

From Burgos Bengoetxea (Basque) TA: El Yamiq (30 ‘), Olivas (76’), Guardiola (88 ‘) / Capoué (89’)

The Valencian team made it clear that they were not going to speculate, that they wanted victory. He sought control of the ball from the start, against a Real Valladolid with many changes in their ranks and who saw how, already in minute 6, the rival achieved the first chance to score, after a great play from the center of the field.

Gerard Moreno saw Pedraza uncheck on the left and he, after breaking away from the local defense, offered a perfect pass to Moi Gómez, whose shot was deflected, ultimately and providentially, by Bruno González. It was the first warning from the yellow submarine.

Even if the nerves and responsibility were noted in the white-and-blue players, the team reacted hand in hand with Roque Mesa, who went ahead of Capoué to shoot at goal, although his launch did not have the necessary precision. Intensity and demand were the protagonists of the confrontation.

But it was Villarreal who ruled, who showed the initiative in attack and sought depth. Real Valladolid resisted the visiting bid and waited for some failure of the Valencians to try to surprise the counter, from the hand of Toni Villa, recovered by Sergio for this clash.

Seeing his bravery, it is inexplicable that he has spent so much time on the bench this season. He and Weissman generated danger, although they found no reward for their work and the clash came at the end of the first half with 0-0 on the scoreboard, as Villarreal also saw their initial push slowed.

Real Valladolid came out to press in the resumption, aware that it was only worth victory in its fight for permanence. But it was Villarreal who had another chance to score, in this case, with a shot from Pedraza that Roberto rejected.

Sergio brought in more offensive players, such as Alcaraz and Guardiola to recover the usual 4-4-2. But it was a defender, El Yamiq, who could open the scoring, if not for Sergio Asenjo, who made a great intervention to prevent that first goal from arriving.

But Villarreal reacted immediately, striking out Real Valladolid. Gerard Moreno confirmed his quality by breaking the local defensive line, winning the duel against Nacho and beating Roberto with a cross shot that established the 0-1. A great goal that required all the mental effort of the locals not to sink.

The local coach exhausted the changes and added another forward, Marcos André, in search of the comeback. The desperation of Real Valladolid was evident. He returned to relegation positions and put a leg and a half in the Second Division. Guardiola and Alcaraz tried, at least, the equalizer, but their shots did not find goal.

With the defense totally out of place, in search of that goal, Real Valladolid offered Villarreal to be able to finish off the match with another goal, from Capoué, already in the 91st minute, with which he gave the lace to the locals.