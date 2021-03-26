Summary and goals of the United States

03/25/2021

On at 21:05 CET

Sergiño Dest is that it comes out. After signing a double in Barça’s win at the Real Arena, the Barça side scored the first goal in the victory of U.S on Jamaica. The stars and stripes combo was imposed by 4-1 in a friendly in Vienna. Aaronson opened a gap after the Barcelona player’s target, Lowe cut distances and Lletget sealed the victory with a double.

USES

JAM

U.S

Steffen; Cannon, Long (Richards, 46 ‘), Brooks, Dest (Robinson, 68’); Musah (De la Torre, 74 ‘), Acosta, Lletget; Reyna (Gioacchini, 68 ‘), Sargent (Siebatcheu, 83’) and Pulisic (Aaronson, 46 ‘).

Jamaica

White; Mariappa, Moore, Pinnock (Tilt, 64 ‘), Bell; Isaacs (Holness, 55 ‘), Hector; Morris (Willis, 55 ‘), Palmer (Wellington, 86’), Lowe (Levee, 72 ‘); Gray (Hylton, 86 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 34 Dest. 2-0 M. 53 Aaronson. 2-1 M. 71 Lowe. 3-1 M. 83 Lletget. 4-1 M. 90 Lletget.

Referee

Christian-Petru Ciochirca (Austria). TA: Cannon (48 ‘)

Incidents

Friendly match played at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Vienna (Austria).

A win that Dest raided after half an hour of play. The Barcelona player started in the left profile and, faced with the disorder of the Caribbean rear, he planted himself on the front to adjust a right to the squad. The goalkeeper’s stretch Jeadine white it was useless.

The midfielder of Salzburg Brendan Aaronson extended the American lead entered the second half, but the forward of the Swansea jamal Lowe added some spice to the encounter with the so much that the 2-1 to the bright.

The game still had 19 minutes left, but the team led by Greg berhalter he was not about to be surprised. In the final stretch, the midfielder from Los Angeles Galaxy Sebastian Lletget signed a double to certify the triumph.