The Schalke He added his first point since the Bundesliga resumed after the break caused by the coronavirus pandemic after drawing at home against Unión Berlin (1-1), on the thirtieth day of the German competition.

06/07/2020 at 6:50 PM

CEST

.

BER

SCH

Berlin Union

Gikiewicz; Friederich, Schlotterbeck, Huebner; Trimmel, Andrich, Gentner (Ingvartsen, 78 ‘), Buetler; Ujah (Mees, 78 ‘), Malli (Proemel, 69’); and Andersson.

Schalke

Nübel; Kenny (Becker, 83 ‘), Kabak, Oczikpa, Miranda; Sané, Caligiuri, Schoepf; Matondo (Boujellab, 83 ‘), Raman (Kutucu, 60’) and Gregoritsch.

Goals

1-0 M. 11 Andrich. 1-1 M. 28 Kenny.

Referee

Tobias Stieler. AT: Trimmel (36 ‘), Andrich (37’), Friederich (73 ‘) / Miranda (78’)

Incidents

Alte Foersterei. Door closed.

The training box David Wagner he had lost the previous four games he had played. It fell against Borussia Dortmund, Augsburg, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Werder Bremen.

It was against the Union Berlin, which is fighting to avoid falling into the relegation zone and who does not know the victory in the return to the tournament, when the Gelsenkirchen team obtained a positive score.

However, a new defeat planned around Schalke at the Alte Foersterei stadium when, after eleven minutes, a stolen ball from Anthony Ujah in the center of the field ended with a deep pass to Robert Andrich, who faced the goalkeeper Alexander Nübel and brought the ball to the net.

Schalke equalized the score at half an hour, with a placed shot from the front of the English Jonjoe Kenny out of reach of the Polish goal Rafal Gikiewicz.

In the second part the marker did not move and the duel ended with a point that partially satisfies both teams.

Union Berlin is four points behind the promotion marked by Fortuna Dusseldorf and seven points from the descent set by Werder Bremen, penultimate. Schalke, which has already accumulated twelve games without a win, is in the middle of the standings, far from the European positions it had at the start of the season.