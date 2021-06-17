Summary and goals of the Turkey-Wales of the European Championship

06/16/2021 at 8:08 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

Welsh, golf … and Welsh again. Bale is back. The Welsh version against Turkey touched perfection. He pulled the cart. He did not score but he did not miss to be, by far, the best of the game. Perhaps one of his best performances in recent years. And that missed a penalty. He gave away two goals with two actions within the reach of few. Bale puts Wales on foot and a half in the round of 16.

TUR

GAL

Turkey

Çakir; Çelik, Ayhan, Söyüncü, Meras (Müldür 73 ‘); Yokuslu (Demiral 46 ‘); Ünder, Tufan (Yazici 46 ‘), Çalhanoglu, Karaman (Dervisoglu 75’); Yilmaz.

Welsh

Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Allen (Ampadu 73 ‘); James, Morrell, Ramsey (Wilson 85 ‘), Bale; Moore.

Goals

0-1 M.42 Ramsey; 0-2 M.90 + 5 Bale.

Referee

Soares Dias (Portugal). TA: Yilmaz (90 ‘), Çalhanoglu (90’) / Mepham (90 ‘), Davies (90’).

Incidents

Baku Olympic Stadium

Baku experienced an intense, electric first half, the kind that makes you sweat from the couch. Ramsey and Bale took the stripes they could not against Switzerland and threw the team on their backs. Comings and goings but the best occasions were monopolized by the Welsh. Aaron, after a great individual play by Gareth, wasted a first action inside the area. Çakir’s foot avoided the first.

Yilmaz replied after a few moments but the Lille striker was too lonely in offensive production. Turkey was too soft in the air and both Moore and Bale were winning heads in the heart of the area. The dragons claimed a penalty for hands pBut the precedents in this European Championship make it clear that it has to be something scandalous to be whistled.

Ramsey had a second attempt that he sent over the crossbar alone in front of goal. I thought I was offside and shot to shoot. He ended up on his knees lamenting after seeing that the assistant did not raise the flag. The third time was the charm. A ‘delicatessen’ in the shape of a Bale pass It was not wasted by the ‘Juve’ player who this time did see the goal. Coming to rest. Moral blow.

The Turks came out with another face from the holiday and squeezed the dragons. Yilmaz failed the inflatable with a shot from the small that despaired the fans in the stands in Baku. But when Wales was having the worst time, Bale appeared. For better and for worse. It caused a penalty that sent to limbo. Immediately afterwards he stole the wallet from the Turkish goalkeeper but the rebound did not enter by millimeters. The Madrid player could not believe it.

Turkey was alive again and kept pushing in search of a draw that never came. Maybe they deserved it but Ward avoided it actively and passively. The final tangana between Yilmaz and Davies ended with the Turkish chances of winning. That and a new action to frame Bale who gave the goal on a plate to Roberts. Bale is back.