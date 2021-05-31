Summary and goals of the Spain U21-Croatia U21 of the final phase of the European

05/31/2021

On at 20:42 CEST

Arnau montserrat

Deserved but sweaty pass from La Rojita to the semifinals of the European. The current champion did not know how to seal the ticket in 90 minutes and had to resort to extra time because of a Guillamón penalty in the 92nd minute. Luckily for Puado. The Espanyol striker showed off against Croatia with a brace double. The second is one of those that goes around the world. If Spain is in the semifinals it is thanks to him.

ESP

CRO

Spain U21

Alvaro; Mingueza, Cuenca, Guillamón, Pedrosa (Cucurella 75 ‘); Beltrán (Villar 59 ‘), Zubimendi; Brahim (Yéremi 83 ‘), Manu García, Bryan (Miranda 83’); Child (Hand 58 ‘).

Croatia U21

Semper; Sutalo, Vuksovic, Gvardiol, Bradaric; Babec (Bistrovic 72 ‘); Majer (Biuk 78 ‘), Franjic (Djurasek 78’), Moro (Kulenovic 72 ‘), Ivanusec; Musa (Spikic 64 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.66 Puado; 1-1 M.92 Ivanusec (p.); 2-1 M.110 Puado.

Referee

Girogi Kruashvili (Georgia). TA: Musa (43 ‘), Sutalo (63’).

Incidents

Sportna Dvorona Ljudski Vrt.

It was difficult for the National Team to enter the game and suffered to get the ball played before the good pressure of the Croats. It was the chess players who sent the first warning after a diagonal from Ivanusec that ended in a low shot to the side of the net. The Dinamo Zagreb player was Croatia’s best for the first 45 minutes but found himself with an impeccable Mingueza in defense.

Given the lack of spaces in the center, La Rojita opted for the lanes. Both Pedrosa and Mingueza were constantly on the rise to support Bryan Gil and Brahim. Fer Niño was nourished by his centers and had a couple of good shots to open the can. He lacked aim. Croatia was making a great defensive effort led by a Gvardiol who is summoned with the absolute for the Eurocup. Central to take into account that he has already signed for RB Leipzig.

The arbitration, very permissive, outraged the Spanish players in the final stretch of the first half. Especially for an unmarked foul in the front of the area that was dangerous, no, the following. De la Fuente did not believe it in the technical area. Homework, for last.

The domain became total with the passing of the minutes for Spain. Brahim had the best with a cross shot that licked the stick but the changes changed the face of the game. The entry of Villar and especially that of Puado turned the party into a siege. The Espanyol player warned first but found a huge stop from Semper.

The second was going to be the charm. Bryan faced, overflowed, did the best he knows how to do and put a low center that it came to a Javi who first, with a soft and delicate touch, beat the Croatian goal with 23 minutes to go.

Croatia also poked its head in with the changes but Spain put down the small fires without problems. In fact, he was able to sentence several times. Yéremi Pino missed one of those occasions that make you put your hands to your head. Puado’s center left Semper on his feet and the goal was almost empty, the Villarreal player sent it over the crossbar.

Spain failed and paid it. Hugo Guillamón committed a child penalty already in injury time that Ivansuec, a prize for his match, transformed to send the match into extra time.

But the afternoon belonged to Javi Puado and he had hung the entire team on his back. In the second part of overtime, Espanyol scored one of the goals of the tournament if not the best. He rode alone against the world, fixed poor control, sat down a Croatian mid-defense, pushed the goalkeeper away from the firing line and nailed it to the squad. Simply a work of art.

He did manage to hold the result in the remaining ten minutes and Spain qualified for the semi-finals of the European Under-21. The champion wants to revalidate his crown. With Puado everything is possible.