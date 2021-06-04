Summary and goals of the Spain-Portugal of the semifinals of the U21 European Championship

06/03/2021 at 8:09 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

One of the fundamental premises in the world of football is not to forgive. Waste as few occasions as possible. Spain did not apply it to Portugal and paid for it. Expensive bill. La Rojita did everything to seal the ticket for the European final. Everything except marking. The opposite of a Portugal that to make matters worse took the shock with a rebound goal. A party that defines injustice.

ESP

FOR

Spain

Álvaro, Óscar Gil, Mingueza, Cuenca, Cucurella, Manu García (Sancet 75 ‘), Zubimendi, Villar (Abel Ruiz 82’), Brahim (Yéremi 66 ‘), Puado and Bryan Gil.

Portugal

Diego Costa, Dalot, Diogo Queirós, Leite, Conté, Bragança (Baró 65 ‘), Vitinha, Gedson (Florentino 51’), Vieira (Pereira 90 ‘), Leao (Tiago 65’) and Dany Mota (Jota 65 ‘).

Referee

Glenn Nyberg (Sweden). TA: Brahim (57 ‘) / Leao (31’).

Incidents

Ljudski vrt from Maribor (Slovenia).

Equality marked the first half. There were sections of the match for both teams. Spain warned first with a shot from Brahim over the crossbar but the Portuguese reply took a minute and a half to arrive. Vitinha, from the front, tried his luck but found Álvaro’s mitten. What a Eurocopa that of the Huesca goalkeeper.

De la Fuente was not liking a hair what he saw on the pitch and sent men like Yéremi Pino or Sancet to warm up. The ‘Rojita’ woke up with the passage of minutes where each offensive action matured with much more prudence. The final details were missing, where Spain was stuck.

It was again Brahim the one who could open the can with a shot with his right hand, it does not matter which one hits him, which lightly brushed against Queirós and the ball did not enter by a miracle. But Portugal also gave the scare. Leao got away from Mingueza but was too heeled in the definition. His shot licked up Álvaro’s long stick.

The Milan striker lacked aim and he is also short of mischief. The great pool that was scored in front of the referee could not have any other result than the yellow one. He also had the nerve to complain. Sure, there is no VAR. Special mention to the first half of Zubimendi. With little offensive weight, the Real Sociedad mutated into a broom. It was everywhere. He despaired more than one of the Portuguese.

If the first half had been equalized, the second was a full-blown Spanish bath. Already from the first seconds where Cucurella sent a missile to the wood. It was the prelude to a countless streak of opportunities. A gale. La Rojita became a steamroller but with wet gunpowder.

One after another they ended either out or at the hands of Costa. The superiority was such that the Portuguese coach had to touch the system with three changes at once. That is never a good sign. The changes slowed the pace of Spain, which was finding it increasingly difficult to change the Portuguese goal. It was possible to whistle a penalty on Brahim but the referee opted for the ‘follow’.

Then the topic appeared. Sorry, you pay. In one of the few approximations of the Protugueses, Vieira took an apparently safe shot that bounced off Cuenca’s leg, turned into a melon and beat Álvaro. The height of bad luck. This time it was the bad luck of the champion. Portugal endured and will fight for their first Under-21 European Championship.