Summary and goals of the Spain-Czech Republic (2-0) of the European sub’21

03/30/2021

Act. At 23:12 CEST

The Spanish team closed the first phase of the European Under’21, fulfilling the double objective of adding the three points to ensure their presence as the first of their group in the final phase of the European which will be played between May 30 and June 6. Levante forward Dani Gómez was the main protagonist of the hard-fought victory against the Czech Republic, which put an end to the uncertainty due to the win that Italy was getting against Slovenia.

ESP

CHE

Spain

Álvaro Fernández, Pipa, Guillamón, Cuenca, Pedrosa, Manu García (Riqui Puig, 81 ‘), Moncayola, Villar (Pozo, 73’), Barrenetxea (Pino, 81 ‘), Abel Ruiz (Dani Gómez, 65’) and Puado (Fran Beltrán, 73 ‘).

Czech Republic

Jedlicka, Fukala, Chalus, Krejci, Sadilek, Sulc (Zitny, 84 ‘), Havelka, Bucha (Janosek, 92’), Vanicek (Ostrak, 75 ‘), Karabec and Lingr (Sasinka, 74’).

Goals

1-0, Dani Gómez (69 ‘); 2-0, Dani Gómez (78 ‘).

Referee

Giorgi Kruashvili (Georgia). He admonished Vanicek (18 ‘), Barrenetxea (59’), Krejci (71 ‘), Chalus (73’) and Lingr (74 ‘).

Incidents

Match corresponding to the third day of the group stage of the European Under’21 played at the Celje stadium.

Luis de la Fuente’s team came out with great spirits, but He quickly found that the Czech Republic was not planning to put a red carpet on him towards qualification for the next round of the European. Although his dominance was clear and he had the best, although few, scoring chances, the ‘Rojita’ was not comfortable at any time and was conditioned by the intense pressure with which his rival was used.

During the first half hour Spain went in search of the goal, although He lacked lucidity in the last meters. Mocayola was the first to try his luck in the 6th minute with an uncomplicated shot for the Czech goalkeeper. The dominance was clear, but the game of the Spanish team was too blocked and it was almost never able to surprise its rival.

UNCERTAINTY

Manu García was the next to try his luck from the front with a low shot that went off the post in the 22nd minute. And six minutes later came the clearest chance from De la Fuente’s painting. Barrenetxea managed to find a loophole to penetrate to the bottom line, but his death pass could not be pushed to the back of the net by Puado as a defender anticipated at the last moment.

The game was complicated for Spain in the final stretch of the first half, despite the fact that the Czech Republic did not create a clear chance during the first 45 minutes.

The break marked a turning point. De la Fuente made some adjustments and his players came out with ideas much clearer and willing to solve once and for all. Barrenetxea, Villar and Moncayola tried their luck from afar in the first minutes of the restart.

THE PUNTILLA

The party was increasingly deciding in favor of Spain, but De la Fuente hit the key when Dani Gómez entered on 65 ‘. Three minutes later the Levante striker ended the uncertainty by taking advantage of a great penetration from Barrenetxea on the right wing and scoring practically at pleasure taking advantage of a great pass from the latter.

Three minutes later Puado had the 2-0 in hand, but his shot was rejected by the stick. The Czech Republic was dead at the time and the sentence came in minute 78 with a great left-foot from Dani Gómez. Spain had already secured the ticket for the second phase as the first group, making useless the effort that Italy had made to unseat it.