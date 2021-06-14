Summary and goals of the Scotland-Czech Republic (0-2) of the European Championship

06/14/2021 at 5:24 PM CEST

An exhibition, including a double, by striker Patrik Schick, spoiled the return to a great tournament in Scotland and led to the first victory of the Czech Republic in the European Championship, brightened with a scandalous goal, already postulated as one of the best in the competition, if not the best. And we have not even passed the first day.

Scotland

David Marshall; Jack Hendry (Callum McGregor 67 ‘), Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley; Stephen O’Donell (James Forrest 79 ‘), Stuart Armstrong (Ryan Fraser 67’), John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Andy Robertson; Lyndon Dykes (Kevin Nisbet 79 ‘) and Ryan Christie (Che Adams 46’).

Czech Republic

Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Kalas, Ondrej Celustka, Jan Boril; Alex Kral (Tomas Holes 67 ‘), Tomas Soucek; Jakub Jankto (Adam Hlozek 72 ‘), Vladimir Darida (Petr Sevcik 87’), Lukas Masopust (Matej Vydra 72 ‘); and Patrik Schick (Michael Krmencik 87 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.42 Schick; 0-2 M.52 Schick.

Referee

Daniel Siebert (German). No cards.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker picked up a rebound, a fumble for the Scottish team and, from midfield, from almost 50 meters, executed a strong, powerful, precise and placed shot that exposed local goal David Marshall, ahead, outside the arc. A perfect shot, impossible for the Derby County goalkeeper.

Only four days have passed since the start of the competition, a few games, and Schick’s second goal already appears as the most outstanding. Difficult to contemplate a similar one in the remainder of the Eurocup.

Scored at the start of the second half, in the 51st minute, it was Schick’s second and the Czech Republic’s second, which blunted the Scottish national team’s attempt to react and led to a more than agitated second-half start.

The Scottish team, back to a European Championship 25 years later, tried to be true to its principles. Intense pressure, enthusiasm and direct play. In the opening minutes, he submitted the Czech team, more measured, with less haste.

Using strength, acceleration and strength, he tried to corner the visitors who, however, had the first chance of the match with a shot from Patrik Schick after collecting a ball from Jakub Jankto. The shot, which forced goalkeeper David Marshall to leave his mark, was the presentation letter in the tournament for the Bayer Leverkusen attacker, a true reference for Jaroslav Silhavy’s team and man of the match.

The rhythm slowed down Andrew Robertson came on the scene and Scotland noticed. From the interventions of the Liverpool side came the best chances for Steve Clarke’s team, who accused the loss of Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, injured.

Lyndon Dykes threw wide before Robertson took advantage of a Ryan Christie cross within half an hour that forced goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik to intervene firmly for the first time. The goal that will leave Sevilla next season saved his team and frustrated Clarke’s team a handful of times, desperate.

Scotland was in its sauce and the Czech Republic was in a hurry, who downed the enthusiasm of Hampden Park by scoring on the brink of halftime. After a corner, Vladimir Darida opens the game to the right where Vladimir Coufal arrived. The West Ham side crossed to the penalty spot. Schick rose, surpassed his marker and headed the net.

With the Czech advantage it was reached at halftime. The match picked up later. Scotland regained momentum, enthusiasm but their haste led to a couple of Czech chances that Marshall frustrated.

There also came the best Scottish occasion with a shot at the stick of Jack Hendry and another great intervention by Vaclik that prevented a clearance from a teammate from reaching the net. Chances ranged from area to area. Without remission, without rest. Until Schick’s artwork arrived and his goal from the center of the field.

Clarke looked for solutions on the bench. Everything with a look of attack in its reserve jumped to the field. It did not work. He was able to dial. He deserved it on occasion. But he lacked aim against a comfortable opponent on the field, with clear ideas and with the aim of Schick, who unbalanced the game, made the difference. His exhibition brings the Czech Republic closer to the second phase.