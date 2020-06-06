06/05/2020

SPORT.es

Santa Clara

Rocha; Sagna, Afonso, Cardoso, Sanusi (Salomao, 84 ‘); Ramos, A. Carvalho, Mamadu, Lincoln; C. Carvalho (Rashid, 78 ‘), Thiago Santana (Crysan, 75’)

Panty

Matheus; Esgaio, Viana, Melo da Silva, Sequeira; Carmo, Palhinha (Rui Fonte, 83 ‘), Fransergio; Trincão (Galeno, 72 ‘), Paulinho, Horta (Eduardo, 84’)

Goals

0-1 M.20 Fransergio (penalty). 1-1 M.34 Thiago Santana. 1-2. M. 56 Trincão. 2-2 M. 65 Thiago Santana (penalty). 3-2 M.92 Carvalho.

Referee

Soares Dias. TA: Cardoso (27 ‘), Cande (73’), Afonso (87 ‘), Crysan (90’), Carvalho (93 ‘) / Melo da Silva (2A, 64’).

Incidents

Field: São Miguel. Behind closed doors.

Braga was defeated in added time when he was inferior and no longer Trincão, who had been substituted having left a goal and a penalty that did not serve for his team to score.

The Braga came out with everything and Paulinho was able to score after five minutes. Soon after a good triangulation of Sequeira, Paulinho and Ricardo Horta it was neutralized by a defender. With the Santa Clara lowered, he was not seen until an appearance by Lincoln that did not create danger. The first intervention of Trincão It ended with a foul in the area after an individual action that the referee indicated as a penalty after the ratification of the VAR. Fransergio transformed the penalty.

The Santa Clara was remade and in its first clear opportunity Thiago Santana shot Matheus. The draw boosted the locals who controlled possession by combining fast passes that put Braga in trouble and cornered the team from Sequeira in the last minutes of the first period with a last shot by Lincoln, your best player.

After the break, Braga came out with great intensity and on his first clear arrival a move from the left of Sequeira concluded with a pass to Trincão who finished first to beat Rocha to make his seventh goal of the season. Shortly after, however, the Braga was inferior when receiving Melo da Silva the second yellow, a move that was a favorable penalty for Santa Clara transformed by Thiago Santana. Shortly after Sequeira retired to Trincão and Santa Clara, with one more player, came more easily to the area and Sanusi was able to do the third. Would mark Carvalho in the discount after extraordinary assistance from Lincoln.