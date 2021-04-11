Summary and goals of the Roma-Bologna in Serie A

04/11/2021 at 8:23 PM CEST

Spaniard Borja Mayoral ended a three-game winless streak for Roma on Sunday and scored the decisive goal in the 1-0 triumph at the Olympic capital against Bolonia, on matchday 30 of Serie A.

Rome

Mirante; Mancini, Ibañez, Fazio; Reynolds (Karsdorp 76 ‘), Villar, Diawara (Veretout 68’), Bruno Peres; Carles Pérez (Pellegrini 76 ‘), Pedro (Mkhitaryan 68’), Mayoral (Pastore 84 ‘).

Bologna

Skorupski; De Silvestri (Antov 61 ‘), Danilo, Soumaoro, Dijks; Svanberg (Juwara 69 ‘), Schouten (Nicolás 77’); Olsen (Orsolini 60 ‘), Soriano, Barrow (Sansone 60’); Palace.

Referee

Marco Guida. TA: Pedro (36 ‘), Villar (75’), Pellegrini (83 ‘) / De Silvestri (38’).

Incidents

Olympic Stadium in Rome

Foreman, titular in a Spanish trident with Pedro Rodríguez and Carles Pérez, he signed the decisive target one minute before the break, when he dribbled the rival goal in a one-on-one and beat him to go 1-0 to the light.

It was the fourteenth goal of the year for the Parla forward, on loan at Roma from Real Madrid. He has seven in Serie A and seven in the Europa League, of which he is the top scorer.

Portuguese Paulo Fonseca’s team managed to keep his clean sheet thanks to an excellent performance from goalkeeper Antonio Mirante and the little hit of Bologna, which had a great opportunity to equalize in added time.

Of course, the situation in the table continues to be complicated for Roma, which is seventh and separated by five points from the Champions League places.

The capital team will now prepare for the return of the quarterfinals of the Europa League against Ajax, after the 2-1 victory in the first leg.