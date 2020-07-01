The Braga lets out a point in the added. The box of Custodio managed to tie a duel that had become very complicated but Taremi appeared to give the victory to Rio Ave. The distance between both teams is already only three points. Trincao participated in two of Braga’s three goals.

07/01/2020 at 00:39

CEST

.

RAV

SCB

Ave River

Kieszek; Monte, Borevkovic, Santos, Reis; Santos, Elmurasti, Tarantini, Gelson (Carlos Mané, 65 ‘); Lopes and Taremi (Moreira, 98 ‘).

Sporting Braga

Matheus; Esgaio, Amador (Ruiz, 71 ‘), Carmo, Palhinha (Novais, 78’); Horta (Eduardo, 78 ‘), Viana, Fransergio, Galeno; Trincao (Rolando, 88 ‘) and Paulinho (Fonte, 88’).

Goals

0-1 M. 21 Paulinho. 0-2 M. 27 Horta. 1-2 M. 35 Taremi. 2-2 M. 36 Santos. 3-2 M. 41 Gelson. 3-3 M. 81 Paulinho. 4-3 M. 96 Taremi (pen.).

Referee

Almeida. T.A .: Aderlan (57 ‘), Tarantini (85’) / Esgaio (83 ‘), Fransergio (89’), T.R .: Rolando (92 ‘).

Incidents

Estádio do Rio Ave (behind closed doors).

What a crazy first half. Rio Ave came out better, with the domain of possession and soon had the first chances of the match. Especially clear was that of Taremi, who finished but Carmo appeared on the goal line to save the local goal. Braga was not fine in the game but in a recovery and quick transition managed to get ahead. Loss of Rio Ave in the midfield, against rapid and Paulinho that ended in the area.

The game was going well for Custodio’s men, who were going to see the door again in the fifth minute thanks to Ricardo Horta’s free-kick. 0-2 and the game that was almost seen for sentencing. That one almost grabbed the Rio Ave, which in the blink of an eye turned the scoreboard to go to rest ahead on the scoreboard. Tremendous. The goals from Taremi, Santos and Gelson, in just six minutes, turned the game around.

On the restart, the match calmed down and the exchange of blows stopped. Braga tried to go for the match and managed to tie it thanks to both Paulinho. Great play by Trincao in the front, which opens it to the band so that Galeno puts a measured center to the forward’s head, which does not fail. The Custodian box believed to have a tie that was not entirely bad … But Taremi appeared again, at the discount, to seal the victory for Rio Ave.