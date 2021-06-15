Summary and goals of the Poland-Slovakia (1-2) of the European Championship

06/14/2021

On at 20:26 CEST

.

Slovakia stopped Robert Lewandowski and surprised a sad Poland (1-2) on Monday with a sublime first half and a second in which they took advantage of playing with one more man to win.

POL

ESL

Poland

Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek; Jozwiak, Krychowiak, Linetty (Frankowski, 74 ‘), Rybus (Puchacz, 74’); Klich (Moder, 85 ‘), Zielinski (Swiderski, 85’); Lewandowski.

Slovakia

Dúbravka; Pekarík (Koscelnik, 79 ‘), Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan; Kucka, Hromada (Hrosovsky, 79 ‘); Haraslín (Duris, 87 ‘), Hamsík, Mak (Suslov, 87’); Doubt (Gregus, 92 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 18 Szczesny, own goal. 1-1 M. 46 Linetty. 1-2 M. 69 Skriniar.

Referee

Ovidiu Hategan (Romania). TA: Krychowiak (2A, 62 ‘) / Hubocan (20’).

Incidents

Gazprom Arena. 34,000 viewers.

Mak’s goal, aided by Szczesny, certified Slovak superiority in the first 45 minutes. The Poles drew almost unintentionally as soon as the second half started, but Krychowiak’s expulsion penalized them. Shortly after, while Lewandowski napped, andhe magnificent Inter Milan center-back Skriniar scored the winning goal.

The Slovaks celebrated the victory as if it were a final. Thus, Slovakia became the provisional leader of Group E, in which Spaniards and Swedes will then play.

In a demonstration that he has not found any substitute guarantees for the injured Milic and Piatek, Paulo Sousa started with only one forward, Lewandowski.

Meanwhile, Slovakia, true to its style, came out, on paper, without strikers and with a heavily populated midfield. Apparently, the objective was to lock the party, but appearances are deceptive.

From the opening whistle, the ball was Polish, but Slovak chances. Stefan Tarkovic’s pupils closed the wings and in the center it was impossible. The Bayern Munich bomber did not receive any balls.

After an initial set-piece scare, Slovak strongman Duda almost surprised Szczesny with a low shot hitting the post. It was the second warning.

The third time was the charm. Thus, Mak, who played for Zenit St. Petersburg, received the ball on the wing, went two markers with a feint and fired with intention. The ball was repelled by the right post, hitting Szczesny and kissing the net. A great goal, even if it was considered an own goal. The Poles were knocked out. Every Slovak raid carried danger. They didn’t even need the best version of Hamsik.

Desperate, the Poles tried only with shots from outside the area, but without aim. Lewandowski tried his luck at halftime, but the shot went wide. 60% possession for nothing. A full-fledged review of the Slovaks. Sousa was forced to make changes at half-time.

The lines of football are crooked. As soon as they left the locker room, Poland tied. It was a play in which Rybus received a magnificent pass from Klich, crossed back and an attentive Linetty shot on the edge of the small area. Start over for the Slovaks. Poland tightened. He advanced lines and openly looked for the second goal.

Then, the Slovaks had an unexpected respite. Krychowiak went overboard, knocked down an opponent and received the second yellow card. On the street. The Poles would play almost half an hour with one less.

Soon, they would pay dearly for it. At the exit of a corner, Inter Milan center-back Milan Skriniar received the ball in the heart of the area, controlled it like a center forward and beat the Polish goalkeeper with an unstoppable shell.

The rest of the match was an exercise in Polish pride. Bednarek had the equalizer in his boots, but his shot came out licking the post, and the attempt by the newcomer Swiderski was controlled by Dubravka. Poland will have to improve a lot in the next game against Spain, while the Slovaks will face the Swedes.