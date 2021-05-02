Summary and goals of the Monaco-Lyon (2-3) match of matchday 35.

05/02/2021 at 11:44 PM CEST

Adrià Corominas

Lyon, with a great Depay, made it clear that he refuses to say goodbye to the next edition of the Champions League. With one goal and two assists, the player intended by him Barça He helped his team overcome a very unknown Monaco that definitively says goodbye to any title option, which remains in a heads-up between Lille and PSG.

MON

LYO

MON

Lecomte; Sidibé, Maripán, Disasi (Badiashile, 61 ‘), Caio Henrique (Pellegri, 81’); Tchouaméni, Fofana (Ballo-Touré, 69 ‘); Aguilar (Geubbels, 81 ‘), Cesc, (Matazo, 61’) Volland; Ben yedder

LYO

Lopez; De Sciglio, Marcelo, Denayer (Diomandé, 29 ‘); Cornet, Caqueret, Thiago Mendes (Guimaraes, 88 ‘), Dubois (Kadewere, 46’); Paquetá (Aouar, 75 ‘); Depay, Ekambi (Cherki, 89 ‘)

Goals

1-0 M. 25 Kevin Volland; 1-1 M. 57 Depay; 1-2 M. 77 Marcelo; 2-2 M. 86 Ben Yedder; 2-3 M. 89 Cherki.

Incidents

TA: Caqueret (30 ‘; 2A, 70’), Fofana (63 ‘), Kadewere (72’), Lopez (85 ‘)

The team of Rudi Garcia He entered the game better, with clear occasions that put fear in the body of Monaco and that completely dislodged him, causing him many problems in the exit of the ball.

Lyon recovered easily and Monaco reduced as best they could. But the punch of those of Kovac came on stage in minute 25, after a triangulation that ended Volland then a great oriented control taking advantage of an inside pass from Ben yedder. A very hard blow for a Lyon that had planned the game well and was better than its rival, but that suddenly could be seen from behind in the light.

Faced with the situation of handling with the scoreboard against, the Lyon began to show a defensive fragility that made it easier for the Monegasques to generate more chances than the football they were offering, but which they did not take advantage of to widen the gap.In the second half, Lyon again pushed the Monegasques back, who lived comfortably without control of the ball. But the onslaught of those of Rudi garcia and his best deal with the ball ended up paying off thanks to an excellent version of Depay. The Dutchman invented a great individual slalom that ended with a whiplash with his left foot that sneaked into Lecompte’s goal after brushing against Maripan. A coup that made a Lyon grow even more that was not satisfied with the draw.

Without weight or authority in the center of the field, a lost Monaco saw how he was overcome even when he was left with numerical superiority by the reckless expulsion of Caqueret. Lyon, far from lowering its arms and abandoning the fight, once again entrusted itself to Depay, which served a precise center for Marcelo head to the back of the net and put them ahead.

But the party reserved a final chapter full of emotion. If expulsion is not enough, Lopes gave a new gift to the Monegasques with a risky start that ended with an innocent penalty that transformed the panenka Ben yedder.

But the leading role in this epilogue was not for the French, but for Cherki, the young talent from Lyon, who in 89 ‘, just one minute after entering the field, scored his first goal in Ligue 1, a fundamental goal so that his team would not lose hope of participating in the next edition of the Champions League and that at the same time definitely left the whole of Nico Kovac.