The crash against Santa Clara took its toll. And cheap precisely will not come out. Benfica stumbled again and thus gives Porto the opportunity to win more than half a league if they win at home from Paços de Ferreira tonight. Bruno Lages has his days numbered with just three wins in the last ten league games they had won in January. The downturn is inexplicable.

06/29/2020 at 21:20

CEST

.

SEA

BEN

Maritime

Amir; Nanu, Junior, Kerkez, China; Sanots, Edgar Costa (Getterson 69 ‘), Pelágio, Vukovic, Jorge Correa (Tagueu 76’); Pinho (Moreno 85 ‘).

Benfica

We loved it; Almeida, Ferro, Jardel, Tavares; Cervi (Sousa 73 ‘), Weigl, Samaris (Rafa Silva 58’), Pizzi (Zivkovic 73 ‘); Carlos Vinícius (Seferovic 58 ‘), Chiquinho (Jota 82’).

Goals

1-0 M.74 Correa; 2-0 M.79 Pinho.

Referee

Helder Malheiro. T.A .: China (45 ‘), Kerkez (61’), Pinho (64 ‘) / Almeida (32’)

The eagles can only press Porto with victories. Today he played just before the dragons and the need for the three points was noticed in the first minutes of the game. Ciquinho had the first by hooking a good lateral center that forced the Marítimo goalkeeper to make a great intervention. Benfica, who had another great opportunity to open the can at Carlos Vinicius, did not stop there.

Too much was warning the set of Bruno Lage who saw how in the first that the locals approached they scored the first, but offside. The goal did not go up to the scoreboard for respite from some eagles that from there lowered a gear. The gale was no longer the same and the number of occasions began to decline.

The passage through the locker room reactivated Benfica who came out plugged in. Seferovic headed the first goal of the game again but there was no way. The cessation of Bruno Lage increasingly flew over the Estadio do Marítimo. Offensive actions by the locals, not even remotely. The eagles began to deserve, long, to be winning the game.

But soccer is capricious and the one that the Maritime had, inside. Jorge Correa left the eagles and the technician on the ropes. He delved into Pinho’s injury with the second just five minutes later. The faces were a poem. The local team even got the third but the VAR canceled it. What this Benfica does not explain or science. Calling for the season to end … and soon.