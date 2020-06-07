Bayern looks at his particular watch waiting for the time when he can say that he is already officially the Bundesliga champion. Not much left. Leverkusen seemed the only rival capable of scaring the Bavarian team and not even those. Flick’s men had a brilliant half hour before the break that helped them take the game. Müller tied De Bruyne as the player who has given the most assists in the same Bundesliga (20) and Lewandowski closed a win driven by Leverkusen’s defensive fragility. He conceded too far back and Bayern does not take prisoners. The Bundesliga smells like Bavarian.

LEV

BAY

Bayer Leverkusen

Hradecky; Dragovic, Bender, Tapsoba; Amiri (Wendell, 46 ‘), Aránguiz, Baumgartlinger (Paulinho, 62’), Bailey (Demirbay, 46 ‘); Bellarabi (Wirtz, 46 ‘), Alario (Volland, 76’) and Diaby.

Bayern Munich

Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies (Lucas Hernández, 85 ‘); Kimmich, Goretzka (Javi Martínez, 74 ‘); Coman (Perisic, 67 ‘), Müller, Gnabry (Thiago, 74’); Lewandowski.

Goals

1-0 M. 10 Alario. 1-1 M. 27 Coman. 1-2 M. 42 Goretzka. 1-3 M. 45 Gnabry. 1-4 M. 66 Lewandowski. 2-4 M. 89 Wirtz.

Referee

Manuel Grafe. T.A .: Amiri (30 ‘), Bellarabi (35’), Dragovic (74 ‘) / Coman (8’), Lewandowski (32 ‘), Müller (40’)

Peter Bosz lost the game already from the approach. With Davies, Coman and Gnabry on the wing, Bailey and Amiri can’t be both lanes in a defense of five. And if you add to that a Hradecky who did not offer his best version and a defensive line too advanced, then the disaster is already a fact. Without Havertz, it was due to annoyances, they painted rough, although Leverkusen insisted on making things difficult for Bayern. The aspirin set came out with the knife between his teeth, biting up and making it difficult for the Bavarian ball to come out, accentuated by the absence of Thiago.

The good work of Bayer even allowed him to open the scoring with a combination between Baumgartlinger and Alario that the Argentine was not going to fail. The VAR granted it. But up to there. A quarter of an hour was going to last the shine to the Leverkusen. Bayern gradually regained possession, kept noticing rival pressure but pulled an old tactic: balls into space. With Boateng behind, it is a guarantee. The central player supplied balls to the entire attack front, which took time but was plugged in.

The Bavarians were going to tie the game in three touches. Goretzka stole, put it to Coman into space and the Frenchman did not miss before Hradecky’s half exit. Bayern was already having them in all colors. With the 1-1, Flick’s team took the roller out for a walk and was able to score in less than twenty minutes. In the end, the half had already turned the scoreboard with Goretzka’s goal coming from behind and Gnabry had extended distances with a petroleum jelly after a great assist to Kimmich’s space. 1-3 that could have been a 2-6.

On the restart Bosz saw the defensive mismatch in the lanes and changed the pattern. Bayer improved their benefits but still went to see how Lewandowski joined the party. The rest, one more workout. Flick’s team went down until the second gear, gave rest to its indisputable holders and only received a goal at the end of the very young Wirtz, just 17 years old. Victoria without disheveled and something else.