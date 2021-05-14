Summary and goals of the Leipzig-Dortmund of the final of the German Cup

05/13/2021 at 10:55 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

Borussia Dortmund won their fifth German Cup. Haaland, his first title with the elastic of the Ruhr region. The last? Only he knows where he will play next season. Terzic’s men swept Leipzig in the first half that paid for their inexperience in the finals. The first glass of his short history slipped from his hands. The 0-3 at halftime was practically final.

RBL

DOR

Leipzig

Gulacsi; Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Kampl (Forsberg 62 ‘); Mukiele (Laimer 62 ‘), Olmo, Haidara (Henrichs 70’), Sabitzer; Sorloth (Poulsen 46 ‘), Hwang (Nkunku 46’).

Dortmund

Burki; Piszcek, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham (Hazard 46 ‘), Can; Reus, Dahoud (Delaney 74 ‘), Sancho (Meunier 89’); Haaland

Goals

0-1 M.5 Sancho; 0-2 M.28 Haaland; 0-3 M.45 Sancho; 1-3 M.71 Elm; 1-4 M.87 Haaland.

Referee

Felix Brych. TA: Upamecano (45 ‘), Olmo (81’) / Can (15 ‘), Bellingham (25’), Dahoud (50 ‘), Sancho (61’), Hummels (90 ‘)

Despite the fact that the ‘bulls’ came out more involved in the game, Dortmund’s gunpowder, when it is fine, is one of the best on the European scene. More when you have a ‘killer’ like Haaland. If you put a genius like Jadon Sancho next to the Norwegian, who has not been at his best during the season, they are a duet to consider. The Englishman opened the can with a threaded shot for framing.

He paved the way for Haaland with a goal that defines him perfectly. Speed, technique, power and goal. Much goal. He knocked down Upamecano, which is a closet. He collided with him and the one from Leipzig ended up on the ground. The feint ended up killing the future Bayern central defender who was the best spectator of Erling’s shot from the ground. It is a perfectly created robot.

Dortmund had time to finish the final in the first 45 minutes with Sancho’s third just before leaving for the changing rooms. Half a goal is from a Marco Reus who completed a majestic match. The assistant canceled it at first, but the VAR changed the decision. 0-3. It is said soon in a party of such dimensions.

But Leipzig did not resign. With nothing to lose, without the pressure that had left them petrified in the first half, they besieged Bürki’s goal. Two suits had to make Nagelsmann’s set so that finally Dani Olmo put some spice in the final. Until Haaland decided. He puts them in even when he skates. He stepped badly but pulled inside. It’s a crazy thing. Deserved fifth German Cup for Borussia