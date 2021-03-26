Summary and goals of the Israel-Denmark of the qualifier for the World Cup in Qatar 2022

03/25/2021

On at 20:43 CET

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite put Denmark on track to win (0-2) at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv against Israel, on the first day of European Group F in the qualifying round for Qatar 2022. A key goal that unleashed the team by Kasper Hjulmand who made his debut on the right foot.

ISR

DIN

Israel

Martian; Dasa (Kandil 85 ‘), Abd Elhamed, Tibi, Hanna (Lavi 46’), Menachem (Haziza 85 ‘); Peretz, Natcho (Golasa 68 ‘), Solomon; Dabbur (Weissman 61 ‘), Zahavi.

Denmark

Schmeichel; Wass, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle (Larsen 86 ‘); Hojbjerg, Delaney (Norgaard 88 ‘); Poulsen (Olsen 77 ‘), Eriksen, Braithwaite; Wind (Andersen 77 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.13 Braithwaite; 0-2 M.67 Wind.

Referee

Craig Pawson (England) TA: Lavi (46 ‘), Tibi (64’) / Braithwaite (7 ‘), Schmeichel (54’).

Before the quarter of an hour of meeting, the Barcelona attacker took advantage of a pass from Jonas Older Wind, the other great protagonist of the afternoon, to beat the goalkeeper Ofir Marciano and pave the way for the Danish team. Braithwaite was not nervous who took advantage of the weak marking of the Israeli defense to control, lead and beat the goalkeeper in hand-to-hand.

A goal that was accompanied by a great performance from the striker who continues to make merits to add the minutes he already has at Barça. Even some more could have.

Denmark sentenced in the second half by means of Wind, the author of assistance to Martin. A throw-in, a couple of lousy rejections from Israel’s defense and the leather fell to the Copenaghen player who hooked a good whip to beat Marciano.

The Danes proved that they are one of the big favorites to pass in the qualifier of a group F that also make up Austria, Scotland, Moldova and the Faroe Islands.