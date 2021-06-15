Summary and goals of the Hungary-Portugal of the European Championship

06/15/2021

Explaining with a 0-3 final and with Cristiano’s double that Portugal sweated ink to beat Hungary sounds like a joke. But that’s how it is. The Hungarians, with a knife between their teeth during the 90 minutes, resisted 85 minutes of Portuguese gale that ended in despair at Gulácsi’s display. They even went ahead, but offside. The scared face that reigned among the current champions disappeared with Guerreiro’s rebound goal. Cristiano then appeared with a double in the blink of an eye. He is already the top scorer in the history of the competition and the only one who already has five participations in the Eurocopa behind him.

HUN

FOR

Hungary

Gulacsi; Botka, Orbán, Szalai; Lovrencsics, Kleinheisler (Siger 78 ‘), Nagy (Varga 89’), Schäfer (Négo 66 ‘), Fiola (Kevin 89’); Sallai (Schön 78 ‘), Szalai.

Portugal

Rui Patricio; Semedo, Pepe, Days, Guerreiro; Pereira, Carvalho (Renato 81 ‘); Bernardo Silva (Rafa Silva 71 ‘), Bruno Fernande (Moutinho 89’) s, Jota (André Silva 81 ‘); Christian.

Goals

0-1 M.84 Guerreiro; 0-2 M.87 Cristiano (p.); 0-3 M.90 + 2 Cristiano.

Referee

Cuneyt Çakir. TA: Days (38 ‘) / Négo (80’), Orbán (86 ‘)

Portugal found 60,000 spectators in Budapest and a stadium turned into a pressure cooker to help the Hungarians scratch something profitable from the visit of the reigning European champion. The Portuguese were better, they deserved to go to rest with one or even two goals difference but between Gulacsi and the bad aim, also from Cristiano, those of Fernando Santo could not open the can.

Jota had the first of the crash but was met with tremendous anger from a CR7 that had every reason in the world to scream at the sky. The Liverpool player did not see the Juventus player completely alone inside the area and decided to shoot. One of those plays that you know that if they pass through Ronaldo’s feet they end in a goal.

It was not the only Portuguese player who despaired. Jota returned to be the protagonist after half an hour of play when, dazed by the goal, he did not see the arrival of Bruno Fernandes and stole the shot. The United appeared little in the first 45 minutes but at the end of the break he was able to unblock the game. He sent a ball to the heart of the area but Cristiano missed. Two meters from Gulacsi, who was sold, he sent her over the crossbar.

Portugal remained just as determined in the second half and it was Pepe who put his hands to his head with Gulacsi’s outstretched shot from his header. The goalkeeper unhinged the Portuguese who saw how with the passing of the minutes the 0-0 was entrenched and in a group with France and Germany, drawing with Hungary was a terrible result. The nervousness was also noticeable in the bench area where the staff conclave was looking for solutions to find a goal that the Leipzig goalkeeper once again denied after a shot from Bruno Fernandes from his home. There was no way.

They found the solution with a Rafa Silva who perfectly performed his role as a revulsive. With five minutes to go, a center was invented for the arrival of a Guerreiro who helped himself to Orbán’s boot to shoot to the right and the ball shot to the opposite side. Portugal breathed. A minute and a half later, Rafa Silva himself provoked a penalty that served Cristiano on a plate.

Ronaldo rounded off his final ecstasies with the third. A collective goal from the Portuguese. He leaves Alan Shearer behind and already leads the tournament’s all-time scorers table. The group of death is already less so for the champion.