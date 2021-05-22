Summary and goals of the Huesca-Valencia (0-0) match of matchday 38.

05/22/2021

On at 21:37 CEST

Adrià Corominas

The set of Pacheta he needed to win to seal permanence. He only needed one goal in the last game of the League to stay another year in the elite of Spanish football. But his aspirations collided with the posts defended by the former Blaugrana Cillessen and they did not go from a draw to nothing against Valencia that condemns them to return to the silver category a year after being promoted.

HUE

VAL

HUE

Alvaro Fernandez; Maffeo (Pedro López, 75 ‘), Vavro (Gastón Silva, 69’), Pulido, Siovas, Sergio Gómez; Mikel Rico (Doumbia, 69 ‘), Seoane (Borja García, 85’), Ferreiro (Okazaki, 85 ‘); Sandro and Rafa Mir.

VAL

Cillessen; Thierry, Hugo Guillamón (Mangala, 89 ‘), Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Lato; Soler, Racic, Kang-in Lee (Musah, 80 ‘); Guedes (Cheryshev, 77 ‘) and Maxi Gómez (Manu Vallejo, 80’).

Referee

Cuadra Fernández (Balearic)

Incidents

TA: Guillamón (20 ‘), Ferreiro (34’), Siovas (55 ‘).

The Aragonese team had reached the last day in optimal conditions: out of the descent and depending on itself. In addition, opposite was a rival who did not play anything. Everything seemed face to face for a Huesca who weighed the pressure of knowing that Elche was doing his homework and to whom luck did not smile.

The poles were not allies

Two balls that repelled the wood could have given him salvation. Also a header from Rafa mir that slipped into the goal of Cillessen It could have gone up to the scoreboard, had it not been for the VAR, which confirmed the attacker’s offside clearing.

The Huesca came out pressing very high the exit of Valencia, but it was diluted as the minutes passed and it could not pierce the Levantine goal.

The set now trained by ‘Voro’ He was taking control of the game, controlling Huesca’s attacks more and more easily, although he kept trying, he did not have the clarity of ideas necessary to overcome the visiting defense.

Without the goal, the Alto-Aragonese team, which was completing the second season of its history in the First Division, repeated what happened after their first promotion, since they could not maintain the category, although unlike on that occasion, this time they reached the Last day with options to continue, making Valencia, who had already sent Eibar to Second the previous day, into the relegation judge.