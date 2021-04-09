Summary and goals of the Huesca-Elche of LaLiga

04/09/2021

The Sociedad Deportiva Huesca, with its 3-1 victory over Elche, left the relegation zone five and a half months later and he showed that he believes in the salvation he has been pursuing all season and that a few days ago it seemed like a utopia.

Huesca

Andrés, Vavro (Mikel Rico 65 ‘), Pulido, Insua, Pedro López, Galán, Seoane, Mosquera (Siovas 65’), Ferreiro (Doumbia 80 ‘), Sandro (Sergio Gómez 58’) and Rafa Mir.

Elche

Edgar Badía, Barragán (Palacios 46 ‘), Verdú, Dani Calvo, Mojica, Raúl Guti, Marcone, Fidel (Rigoni 70’), Tete Morente (Carrillo 64 ‘(Nino 76’)), Pere Milla (Josan 64 ‘) and Lucas Boyé.

Goals

1-0 M.3 Rafa Mir; 1-1 M.4 Vavro (pp); 2-1 M.30 Sandro; 3-1 Rafa Mir (p.).

Referee

Alberola Rojas (Castilian-La Mancha). TA: Sergio Gómez (60 ‘) / Fidel (52’)

On the seventh day of the League (10-25-2020), after losing 4-1 against Real Sociedad, Huesca entered the relegation zone and their faith and perseverance have taken them out of the red zone of the classification after 23 games.

The improvement of the Alto Aragonese club since the arrival of José Rojo “Pacheta” It has allowed him not only to play good games, something that also happened before the Burgos coach arrived, but also to take them forward, which was the great deficit that the team had and that has now been improved.

At least the results support it. The team from Huesca has added seven of the last nine points at stake and with the victory over the team from Elche, it also manages to have a particular difference in favor since at Martínez Valero, in the first round, there was a draw between the two.

The azulgrana team clings tooth and nail to the category and, for now, is getting it, and in this case putting a direct rival, Elche, in the fight for not relegation.

The start of the match could not be more moved because after three minutes the locals went ahead thanks to a header from the scorer Rafa Mir, but his team didn’t even have time to savor it because in the same serve play from the central circle, a penetration by lateral Antonio Barragán ended in a low center that deflected the Slovakian central Denis Vavro and introduced him into the nets of his goal.

The Huesca continued to insist and after forcing Edgar Badía to make two good interventions almost in a row, they forced a penalty in the 22nd that, reviewed by the referee at the request of the VAR, was annulled due to a previous foul.

Elche only appeared with danger in the 27th after a distant shot from Johan Mojica that Andrés Fernández solved well and shortly after, in the 30th, “Sandro” Ramírez took advantage of a failure in the exit of the ball from Elche to hook a strong shot from outside area that bounced in front of the visiting goal and although he ended up touching it, he did not know how to reject it and ended up sneaking into his goal.

With the scoreboard against, Fran Escribá’s team had no choice but to take the ball and go on the attack after the rest time but the dominance did not entail excessive danger because the owners of the land defended themselves with solvency and did not grant chances except for a foul well solved by Andrés Fernández.

On the other hand, when the match was already dying, Mikel Rico’s stubbornness for a ball that was lost on the bottom line took a penalty by the hand of Johan Mojica, in 86, to certify the Barça victory with the second goal from the local scorer, Rafa Mir, who reaches twelve goals.