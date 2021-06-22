Summary and goals of the Czech Republic-England of the European Championship

06/22/2021 at 10:58 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

If they had to convince after two hesitant matches, England failed. He won, did his homework and met the predictions to take the group lead, but without great fanfare. Despite not conceding, he has only scored two goals and the victories have not been exactly overwhelming. They leave doubts despite beating a Czech Republic that finally finished third in the group but has access to the round of 16.

RCH

ING

Czech Republic

Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Soucek, Holes (Vydra 84 ‘), Masopust (Hlozek 64’), Darida (Kral 64 ‘), Jankto (Sevcik 46’); Schick (Pekhart 75 ‘)

England

Pickford; Walker, Stones (Mings 79 ‘), Maguire, Shaw; Philips, Rice (Henderson 46 ‘); Saka (Jadon 84 ‘), Grealish (Bellingham 68’), Sterling (Rashford 67 ‘); Kane

Referee

Artur Soares (Portugal). TA: Boril (61 ‘)

Wembley became Jack Grealish’s outfield for the first 45 minutes. A scandal its first half. The Aston Villa player looks like he will stop being after the Eurocup, he wastes class at every touch, at every control. The lions came out hungry and the Czech Republic had a hard time during the opening bars. In fact, they watched Southgate take the lead.

A triangulation between Kane, Grealish and Sterling ended with the City player heading to the back of the net. He is the second player in the history of England to score the first two goals in a European Championship for the ‘three lions’. Shearer did it in 1996. Croatia’s goal in the other match put the Czechs on alert as they woke up from lethargy.

They began to find spaces in a defensive network of the English that He has not conceded any goal but that gave a feeling of fragility. Holes tried it and found Pickford and later Soucek spared England with a shot that grazed the post after a great play linked by the Czechs. They were warning.

Southgate sat Rice down after the break, thinking about the round of 16 and the Czech Republic’s momentum waned as the minutes passed. They knew that with that result they were inside but the second place continued to depend on Croatia that took the lead with Modric’s goal. England did not know what to do. If going for the second and gambling to fit in and not finish leading or if keeping a result that was already enough.

What is clear is that the sensations are not ideal for one of the favorite teams to the title. At no time has she left a good taste in her mouth to have her as a great candidate from the eighths. Homework done and little else. Perisic’s goal in the other game dropped from second to third place some Czechs who did not lose their heads because of it either.

Henderson ended up scoring the second but did not get on the scoreboard because the Liverpool player was in an illegal position. They will play next June 29 the round of 16. For those who believe in coincidences, the last time England went through a group stage without conceding was at the ’66 World Cup … and they ended up winning it.