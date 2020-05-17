Crazy return from Cologne and Mainz to the Bundesliga. Game without control on the part of the two teams that had their moments to take the victory. Especially a Cologne that threw overboard a 2-0 in their favor against those of Mainz who fought a draw that could be even more in the final stretch of the match. Defensive mistakes left it all in a draw.

05/17/2020 at 17:29

CEST

SPORT.es

CABBAGE

MAI

Suburb

Horn; Schmitz (Ehizibue 83 ‘), Bornauw, Leistner, Katterbach, Skhiri, Jonas Hector (Rexhbecaj 76’); Kainz (Schindler 71 ‘), Uth, Thielmann (Drexler 46’); Córdoba (Terodde 83 ‘).

Mainz

Müller; Baku, Juste, Niakhaté, Aaron; Kunde (Latza 83 ‘), Fernandes (Szalai 69’); Dong-Won (Awoniyi 56 ‘), Boëtius (Barreiro 83’), Quaison; Onisiwo (Burkardt 84 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.6 Uth (p.), 2-0 M.53 Kainz, 2-1 M.61 Awoniyi, 2-2 M.72 Kunde.

Referee

Guido Winkmann. T.A .: Hector (19 ‘), Kainz (19’), Rexhbecaj (87 ‘), Skhiri (90’) / Dong-Won (37 ‘)

Several fans showed placards criticizing the Bundesliga resumption just before the duel. In one of them you could read ‘Our money is more important than your health’, while another said ‘Bundesliga at any price’. In the sports section, Mainz arrived without having been able in their eight visits to the Colonia field to take the victory and the start of the game was not too hopeful with the visiting team.

A lowering from Córdoba enabled Huth inside the area before being shot down by a clumsy Niakhaté who missed the advantage he had after the poor control of the player on loan from Schalke. It was precisely the striker himself who was going to convert the maximum penalty, his fifth goal since his arrival in the winter market.

Mainz were, however, superior throughout the first half with very clear opportunities to put the tables on the scoreboard. The clearest, a shot from Onisiwo that ran into a saving hand from Timo Horn. The Cologne did not awaken again from the lethargy in which he lived installed after the goal until the last five minutes where he first Huth and later Kainz were able to sentence the crash.

But again, Mainz’s passive exit to the field and Drexler’s entrance to the break were decisive. Quaison pardoned a free-kick on goal and immediately afterwards Kainz finished off a brilliant cross from Drexler with an unappealable header. A 2-0 that left the shock to the Mainz too much uphill.

But far from giving up, the visitors cut a half-hour to go to reopen the contest. The manager of scoring the 2-1 was Awoniyi. And is that the whole party trend invited Mainz to get more out of his visit to the RheinEnergie Stadion and so it ended up happening. Kunde, in an adventure from midfield, entered alone on an unforgivable defensive highway to lay the tables with just under 20 minutes to go.

Didn’t stay there Mainz who stroked the third on several occasions to complete a sensational comeback, feeling that the Colony’s batteries had run out. In the end, distribution of points in a return more than moved by the two teams.

.