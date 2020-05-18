The mystique of Der Forsterei, one of the stadiums with the most history and with a more special aura of the Bundesliga, has not been able to take effect because its main weapon, the people, is ‘knocked out’. Union Berlin had 19 points out of 36 possible before taking on the German championship giant, a party that this town team had undoubtedly dreamed of for years and that the coronavirus crisis has made impossible.

Union Berlin

Gikiewicz, Schlotterback, Hubner, Subotic, Lenz, Trimmel, Andrich (Gentner, 71 ‘), Promel (Kroos, 85’), Bulter (Ryerson, 85 ‘), Ingvartsen (Mees, 81’) and Ujah (Andersson, 70 ‘ )

Bayern Munich

Neuer, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Kimmich, Davies, Goretzka (Coman, 71 ‘), Thiago, Müller, Gnabry (Perisic, 85’) and Lewandowski

Goals

0-1, Lewandowski (39 ‘, p.); 0-2, Pavard (80 ‘)

Referee

B. Dankert. TA: Lenz, Schlotterbeck / Davies

Incidents

Stadion An der Alten Försterei. Without spectators in a match marked by high security and hygiene measures.

In any case, Fischer’s men were not satisfied with their usual defensive order and rigor. This time they had in front of a roll full of talent and quality. Still, the truth is that Bayern struggled to sink their teeth into Berliners. The first 20-25 minutes have been marked by equality and by the impossibility for Flick’s men to penetrate the populated rear of the capital. The most incisive (the best of the game surely) was the young Alphonso Davies, who is consolidated as one of the revelations of the competition this season. Quite a discovery that of the Bavarian team, which should offer a good gift to the ‘scouter’ of the MLS who passed the relevant report so that the Canadian of Liberian origin crossed the pond.

MILLIMETRIC GOAL CANCELED TO MÜLLER

Ujah warned after receiving a long ball in the 6th minute on the only local occasion of the entire first half. In 17 ‘the referee canceled a goal in a very very doubtful situation (imperceptible in any of the repetitions offered by the performance) by Thomas Müller after receiving a header from Gnabry, while another Davies inmate was about to become 0-2. Five minutes into the break a stupid penalty kick by the former Dortmund Subotic (unfit for his seniority) by literally kicking Goretzka into the box made him 0-1, who else, Robert Lewandowski (26 goals in 24 games).

With the clash on track, Bayern tried to break the slow and curvy script that the local team continued to raise. And at times it did. He needed to take some risk Fischer’s picture (by the way, he could not sit on the bench after having to leave the concentration a couple of days ago to go to his father-in-law’s funeral) and the Bavarians took advantage of it to prowl 0-2 . Müller had a very clear opportunity, but his shot went cross and on the next play Pavard headed a corner slightly off the post from Gikiewicz. As the minutes progressed and the Union stretched the visiting daggers pulled out their claws. Coman (entered through Goretzka in the second half), Gnabry and company were opposed to sentencing the match, but the locals were still alive.

WAITING FOR THE ‘FINAL’ OF DORTMUND

Alive until Pavard, who had already warned a few minutes earlier, hunted a Kimmich corner center to finish without opposition to, now, sentence the crash. Without special brilliance but with a lot of solvency and trade, Bayern has managed to return those four points of margin to the front of the Bundesliga. Host Eintracht next weekend and the crucial 26th match for the salad bowl in Dortmund.

