After leaving bad feelings against Freiburg and the win against Mainz, Leipzig had to resume the lost regularity. The saying of ‘one lime and one sand’ begins to fall short of a project that should at least be third in the Bundesliga. And the Leverkusen is stalking that obligation. Not even with the stumbling block of ‘aspirin’ was the whole energy drink motivated. Poor game, few opportunities and unable to take advantage of the rival’s gifts. Bundesliga shot in three days since the restart.

RB Leipzig

Gulacsi; Laimer, Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Sabitzer, Kampl, Dani Olmo (Lookman 58 ‘), Nkunku (Angeliño 66’); Schik (Orbán 80 ‘), Werner (Wolf 80’).

Hertha

Jarstein; Pekarik, Boyata, Jordan, Plattenhardt; Grujic, Skjelbred (Maier 78 ‘), Cunha, Darida (Piatek 71’), Lukebakio (Dilrosun 71 ‘); Ibisevic (Ngankam 78 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.9 Grujic, 1-1 M.24 Klostermann, 2-1 M.68 Schick, 2-2 M.82 Piatek (p.).

Referee

Bastian Dankert. T.A .: Halstenberg (second at 63 ‘) / Pekarík (42’), Torunarigha (57 ‘).

The first part was rough, physical and with high pressure on defense from both teams. Proof of this, the ‘header’ that left Plattenhardt knocked out being ‘groggy’ for five minutes and needing the substitution before his dizziness. Hertha warned, well planted in the early stages, and found the award in a corner kick very poorly defended by the whole of the energy drink. Upamecano’s face after his mistake in the brand said it all. Grujic, almost without knowing how the ball had reached his foot, put the 0-1.

It was then that Leipzig reacted and began to step on the opposite area. The tie also came from a corner kick served by Nkunku and finished off at the near post by Klostermann. From there the intensity was lowered. The 1-1 seemed to satisfy both teams after a first challenge that had left more than one short of energy. Isolated opportunities, especially on set pieces.

The second part started with the tone of the last minutes of the first. Equalized and without clear scoring chances. Leipzig was disadvantaged when on a pointless move, Halstenberg saw the second yellow card and left his team with one less man during the last half hour of the game.

It was of little use because just a few minutes later the unforgivable song of the Hertha goalkeeper arrived. A single shot by Shick ended with a bad blocking by Jarstein that he introduced himself inside the goal. An unfortunate action that marked the last leg of the match. The lamentations of his teammates said it all.

But as it happened to Hertha in the first half, the joy was short-lived. A penalty returned bad luck to those in Berlin who saw Piatek secure the point. Deserved seen the seen on the green. The Leipzig project still lacks regularity.

