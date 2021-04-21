Summary and goals of the Bundesliga Arminia Bielefeld-Schalke 04

04/20/2021 at 10:31 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

Schalke 04 is a Second Division team. The miners definitely fall into the pit after losing one more day. The historic club of Germany returns to the Bundesliga 2 44 years later after a year to forget. After the pandemic, the Gelsenkirchen have gone through a path full of hardships and defeats, many defeats.

BIE

S04

Arminia Bielefeld

Ortega; Brunner (De Medina 69 ‘), Piper, Nilsson, Anderson; Okugawa (Gebauer 85 ‘), Prietl, Maier; Doan (Van der Hoorn 84 ‘), Klos (Schipplock 89’), Voglsammer (Soukou 69 ‘).

Schalke 04

Fährmann; Mustafi, Stambouli, Thiaw; Aydin, Serdar, Mascarell, Harit (Sané 78 ‘), Kolasinac; Huntelaar, Patience (Uth 53 ‘).

Referee

Christian Dingert. TA: Klos (25 ‘), Brunner (53’), Pieper (53 ‘) / Thiaw (58’, second in 71 ‘), Stambouli (64’), Kolasinac (90 ‘)

The free fall started already last season. After the restart of the Bundesliga Schalke 04 did not win a single match. A streak that lasted at the beginning of this campaign. He reached 30 games in a row without winning in the German league. It came within one of matching Berlin’s Tasmania for the worst streak in history. His first victory came on January 9 against Hoffenheim.

A mirage. They have only won two games and today they lost again to Arminia Bielefeld. The draw was not worth it either and after a first 45 minutes without goals, the locals went ahead five minutes after the holiday through Klos.

There was no reaction

Schalke then needed two goals to extend an agony that was a matter of time. The club and the players had long assumed they were going to play in the German second division.

Those of Dimitris Grammozis, the fifth coach of the season. They even ended up with ten players with the expulsion of Thiaw. We will see what happens now with players of the stature of Mustafi, Kolasinac or Huntelaar, who even consider not retiring.