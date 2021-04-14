Summary and goals of the Borussia Dortmund-Manchester City of the Champions League

Apr 14, 2021 at 10:57 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City is no longer afraid. With blows, to fight against a cursed quarter-final, finally, he overcame the biggest trauma of the ‘citizens’. They will be in the semifinals of the Champions League for the first time with Pep, the second time in their history. He did so by reminiscing about past nightmares. Going back in the second half and with a Foden who has been the main protagonist of the tie with two goals. The one of the victory in the discount in feudo ‘sky blue’. The one with victory at Signal Iduna Park. What a gem.

DOR

MCI

Borussia Dortmund

Hitz; Morey (Tigges 82 ‘), Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Emre Çan, Bellingham (Brandt 81 ‘), Dahoud (Hazard 76’); Knauff (Reyna 68 ‘), Reus, Haaland.

Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Rodri, Gundogan; De Bruyne Mahrez (Sterling 88 ‘), Foden; Bernardo Silva.

Goals

1-0 M.15 Bellingham; 1-1 M.55 Mahrez (p.); 1-2 M.75 Foden.

Referee

Del Cerro Grande (Spain). TA: Bellingham (39 ‘)

The first bars of the first half did not invite to a placid match for Pep Guardiola’s men. As it happened in the Etihad, Dortmund came out ready to dispute possession of the ball and the ‘citizens’ could not find circulation spaces in a defensive line well planted by Terzic. Dahoud sent the first warning with a shot too far for a well-placed Ederson.

Haaland was not appearing in a dangerous area but the first time he touched and was able to step on the area he armed it. A ball into space for the Norwegian ended with the first of the ‘borussers’. He held out while waiting for reinforcements and the first to arrive was Dahoud, well covered by the City defense. bad luck for Pep’s team was the rejection. It fell to a Bellingham who had not scored all season and added his second game in a row seeing the door.

Ederson’s stretch was insufficient. He touched a ball with his glove that ended up breaking the cobwebs. Bellingham was very close to signing for Manchester. The ghosts, the traumas, the anxiety once again flew over Signal Iduna Park. The curse of quarters seemed to activate again. Knocked out, City was able to concede the second off a shot from Reus and a header from Akanji.

The City woke up from the blow, which began to tie more ball but fortune did not smile on them either. De Bruyne took advantage of one of the few defensive cracks that Dortmund had in the first half to release a shoe that only the crossbar knew how to stop. The rebound did not fall to a Gündogan who ended up on the ground. There was no penalty. Bellingham completed his excellent first half taking the goal from the same line to Mahrez.

It was a former Liverpool player who gave life to Pep’s City. Emre Can touched the ball with his hand inside the area and Del Cerro Grande signaled the maximum penalty. Although it touches the German player’s head first, the position of the arm could not be more unnatural. Who did not touch it was Hitz who despite guessing the direction, did not reach the fantastic hitting of the Algerian.

Dortmund had to change their skin as a result of the goal. The 2-1 did not put them in the semifinals either. They had to go through extra time. But City did not want to reach that situation either and they continued to dominate the game with punctual arrivals like a shot from Gündogan that went to the side of the net. The long possessions did come now for the ‘citizens’ who with the passing of the minutes were scaring the ghosts.

De Bruyne was able to sentence 15 minutes to go but Hitz took the goal out of him with a prodigious hand. Then the spoiled child appeared, Pep’s right eye. Phil Foden, in the corner kick, put the 1-2 and the seal to the ticket of City to the semifinals. He hit a 50-meter race to hug Guardiola. The image of relief. The image of the match.

With all the fish sold, the tension on the green melted away. Dortmund needed three goals that never came. Haaland did not appear. Seventh match without scoring. Manchester City will face PSG for a place in the final. Duel of sheikhs.