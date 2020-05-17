We had to wait until the added time for Augsburg-Wolfsburg to decide. Ginczek scored the goal of the away win, a goal that allows them to add three points to those of Grasner for, taking advantage of Schalke’s defeat in the Rurh’s derby, to be in sixth place in the table, which gives direct access to the next edition of the Europa League.

05/16/2020 at 17:56

CEST

SPORT.es

AUG

Wol

Augsburg

Luthe; Framberger, Jedvaj, Suchy (Uduokhai, 65 ‘), Max; Rani Khedira, Baier; Richter (Sarenren-Bazee, 88 ‘), Loewen (Córdova, 87’), R. Vargas (Iago, 79 ‘); and Niederlechner.

Wolfsburg

Casteels; Mbambu, Pongracic, Brooks, Paulo Otavio (Roussillon, 87 ‘); Schlager, Arnold; Joao Victor (Klaus, 75 ‘), Mehmedi, Brekalo (Ginczek, 61’); and Steffen.

Goals

0-1 M. 43 Steffen. 1-1 M. 54 ‘Jedvaj. 1-2 M. 91 Ginczek

Referee

Felix Brych. TA: Suchy (39 ‘) / Paulo Otavio (52’), Arnold (74 ‘), Klaus (93’)

Incidents

WWK Arena. Door closed.

Little football in the first half and equality on the green, with few occasions and without excessive rhythm. It was not until after the quarter hour of play that the local Ruben Vargas tried to Casteels, but the visiting keeper responded soberly. The answer was Paulo Otavio, who took a shot inside the area that went off wide.

They were the only two occasions in the first 45 minutes, where Felix Brych He also had his share of prominence by not signaling a clear penalty in favor of the visitors at the hands of a defender within the area. There was an opportunity for a team goal in a heavy duel, in which soccer hardly appeared. The tie was the fairest and it seemed that the match would come to rest with glasses marker, but with two minutes to go until a cross measured from Paulo Otavio’s left was headed from the penalty spot by Steffen to the back of the net.

Wolfsburg came out on the pitch after the break a little asleep and this caused the locals to draw. A header that failed to stop Casteels and hit the crossbar ended up being pushed to the bottom of the three after the rejection by Jedvaj. The goal gave wings to Augsburg, who five minutes later scored the second through the newly incorporated Udokhai, but the referee canceled it for offside after consulting with the VAR.

Wolfsburg, in the midst of struggling to get into European positions, had to react, and boy did it. First Mehmedi He sent a ball to the right post after a shot from the edge of the area, and minutes later he made Luthe with a shot that had as a response a great stretch of the local goal.

After a carousel of changes by both teams in the last minutes, the duel was heading to its end without remedy. Everything indicated that the draw that prevailed in the electronic would end up being the final result, but a great personal move by Mbabu would end in goal. The Swiss took a great pass inside the area for, in the first minute of the three extras added by the referee, Ginczek pushed the ball to the back of the net.

.