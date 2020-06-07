06/07/2020 at 20:02

Augsburg

Luthe, Framberger, Jedvaj, Uduokhai, Max; Khedira, Gruezo; Vargas (Löwen, 76 ‘), Richter, Sarenren-Bazee; Niederlechner (Finnbogason, 76 ‘)

Suburb

Horn; Ehizibue, Leistner, Czichos, Schmitz (Katterbach, 28 ‘); Skhiri (Hoger, 46 ‘), Héctor; Kainz, Uth (Rexhbecaj, 71 ‘), Jakobs; Córdoba (Modeste, 82 ‘)

Goals

0-1 M.86 Modeste. 1-1 M.88 Max.

Referee

Cortus. TA: Framberger (51 ‘) / Uth (25’), Hector (90 ‘).

Incidents

Field: WWK Arena. Behind closed doors.

The colony is still not getting its first win the resumption of the Bundesliga while the Augsburg could not achieve the second victory and, in this way, both teams remain where they were, although the locals closer to the border of the promotion of descent, he has four points left.

I can get ahead of Augsburg with a shot from Vargas what stopped Horn in a spectacular intervention. The local team continued to stubbornly face the passivity of a Cologne that barely left their field and Tin Jedvaj He had a good opportunity for those of Herrlich with a header that went over the crossbar. The occasion for Niederlechner after what Horn will knock down Richter inside the area causing a penalty, but the Augsburg striker finished off off target. Tried to retaliate Niederlechner shortly after, but his shot was stopped by Horn with an extraordinary stop. Philipp Max He had the last of this first period with a direct free kick that went over the crossbar.

In the second half, Augsburg came out with more determination and the VAR decided not to grant a penalty in an action that local players would protest. The Colonia, where hardly any Cordova I was trying some solo action until Jakobs he had the first chance he neutralized Luthe. However, the dominance of Augsburg was overwhelming with eight corners in favor of only two by the GisdolAlthough they had improved, they were still blunt in attack.

The game seemed destined to end goalless when Southeast, the revulsive that almost never fails, overtook the Colonia. But just two minutes later he tied Augsburg with a brilliant definition of Max with which the tie would be sealed.