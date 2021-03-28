Summary and goals of Spain

03/27/2021

On at 23:00 CET

Xavi Canals

Óscar Mingueza had a bittersweet debut in which it was his international debut. On the one hand, he collaborated in the draw against Italy (0-0) which, one day after the victory in the debut against Slovenia (0-3) and the draw this Saturday between the Czech Republic against the hosts (1-1), leaves Spain a single point from the standings. On the other, he was sent off with a direct red card for an attack he did not commit. Rovella pretended to receive a header from the blaugrana in a tangana and Harm Osmers stung. The tangana ended with Rovella also in the changing rooms.

ESP

ITA

Spain

Álvaro Fernández; Mingueza, Guillamón (Pipa, 46 ‘), Cuenca, Miranda; Gonzalo Villar (Moncayola, 56 ‘), Zubimendi (Fran Beltrán, 80’); Puado, Manu García, Cucurella; and Abel Ruiz.

Italy

Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Lovato, Del Prato, Ranieri, Frabotta; Frattesi, Rovella, Pobega; Scamacca and Cutrone (Raspadori, 70 ‘).

Referee

Harm Osmers (Germany). Guillamón (17 ‘), De la Fuente, coach, (36’), Gonzalo Villar (45 ‘), Zubimendi (72’) / Frabotta (24 ‘), Pobega (35’), Del Prato (51 ‘), Rovella (69 ‘and 87’), Scamacca (82 ‘and 87’). TR: Mingueza (87 ‘)

Incidents

Match corresponding to matchday 2 of group B of the U21 Euro Cup played at the Ljudski vrt in Maribor played without an audience as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Mingueza had caused two yellow cards to Fabrotta and Pobega in the first half with his incursions on the right wing and caused, as a central defender, the second to Scamacca. The Italians rushed for him and the German referee ended up getting confused. A pity, because Mingueza had signed an excellent performance displaying all his versatility to become the leader of the defense of Luis de la Fuente.

The blaugrana was one of the two novelties presented by De la Fuente regarding the premiere against Slovenia. He made his debut replacing Pipa on the right side and took up the position of center back after the break when the coach decided to relieve Guillamón.

Sparks flew between Spaniards and Italians throughout the game. The azzurra tried to impose her physical power before the best ball deal from the red one. And he would have taken the cat to the water had it not been for a fantastic Álvaro Fernández, who deflected a Frattesi shoe to the crossbar after half an hour of play.

Italy’s defense of five choked a Spain that barely disturbed Carnesecchi’s goal until the final stretch, when it found itself in numerical superiority. Puado had the opportunity to break the equality, but ran into an excellent intervention from the Italian goal, who diverted his shoe to a corner.

All in all, the tie leaves Spain leading and depending on itself on the last day. The team led by De la Fuente has enough with a draw against the Czechs next Tuesday to ensure their presence in the quarterfinals and a victory would ensure their classification as first in the group. It would even be worth defeat depending on the result between Italy and Slovenia.