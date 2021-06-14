Summary and goals of Spain

Jun 14, 2021 at 11:08 PM CEST

Jordi Gil – Sevilla (Special Envoy)

The Spanish team started at Euro 2021 with a draw that knew little against Sweden. La Roja did everything to win. It was intense, it dominated, it generated game, chances … but it didn’t have a goal. Morata was especially unsuccessful and goalkeeper Olsen was the Nordic savior. Despite everything, Sweden had two blows to win with a plethora of Isak.

ESP

SUE

Spain

Unai Simón, Marcos Llorente, Laporte, Pau Torres, Alba, Rodri (Thiago, 65 ‘), Koke (Fabián, 85’), Pedri, Ferran Torres (Oyarzabal, 74 ‘), Morata (Sarabia, 65’) and Dani Olmo (Gerard Moreno, 74 ‘)

Sweden

Olsen, Lustig (Krafth, 74 ‘), Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson, S. Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson (Cajurste, 83’), Forsberg (Bengtsson, 83 ‘), Isak (Claeson, 68’) and Berg (Quaison, 68 ‘)

Referee

Slavko Vincic (Slovenia). TA: Lustig (47 ‘)

Incidents

La Cartuja Stadium, 12,517 spectators

Luis Enrique decided on an eleven with two left-handed centrals, Laporte and Pau Torres, and a clear offensive ovation. La Roja came out biting and completely drowning the Swedes. The team lived permanently in the opposite field and doing damage on the wings, especially with Ferran Torres and Jordi Alba.

Sweden resisted due to the lack of Spanish efficiency. Dani Olmo was the first to try with a high pitch and, shortly after, a center of Koke and Olsen avoided the goal with a stratospheric save.

Marcos Llorente was another element that was incorporated with more and more danger, exchanging with Koke on the side. The Atlético captain was very active and stepped on the area with two clear occasions. In the first he shot deflected with the outside and in the second, his shot to the boat soon went high.

Morata forgives

However, the clearest occasion of the first half was at Morata’s feet. Alba put a screw ball on him, a Swedish defensive failure and the Juve striker, with everything in his favor, defined poorly and the ball went close to the post. A serious mistake for a party that had to unravel as it was.

Sweden, for its part, barely passed the center of the field and the only time they did it correctly did not score by a miracle. Isak won the game against Laporte, shot crossed and Marcos Llorente, although the ball was going out, intervened and the post avoided the own goal. An isolated action but a heart attack. On the other side, Dani Olmo tried it again with a dry shot before the break that Olsen rushed to clear.

Berg fails to empty goal

Spain could not maintain the same level of intensity at the beginning of the second half. Sweden saw even more scoring options. Lustig screwed up a clamorous strategy action and Morata replied with another bad shot in a Nordic gift. In these minutes of give and take, the Swedes couldn’t have been closer to scoring. Isac did another mischief and left Berg to score an empty door. Incredibly, the rival striker touched the ball with his fingernail and left.

La Roja needed a gear change and Luis Enrique shook the team putting as much powder as possible. Including Gerard Moreno, who was the most demanded player by the La Cartuja tier. Morata left among some whistles On a dark night

Pedri, who had a hard time starting, went from less to more and in the last bars he pulled the team. Spain ended up completely locking up a rival who did not even want the ball and with the replacement of Isak he disappeared completely in attack.

Olsen, as he did with Olmo in the first half, avoided Gerard Moreno’s goal in the last minute after a sensational center from Sarabia. Moreno himself tried it in the deviated thread discount. Spain ended in a whirlwind. Alba broke down the left and Sarabia, with her knee, could not score. One last attempt at a maddening final rush.